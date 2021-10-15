The Royalton City Council approved an agreement between the city and Morrison County, Monday.
Initially, the city requested that the county place the reconstruction of a segment of North Hawthorn Street (County Road 234) in Royalton into its five-year Transportation Improvement Plan, so that improvements to the street and water and sewer system can be made. The segment of Hawthorn Road stretches from CSAH 26 to 53rd Street.
The city and the county agreed that the project shall include removing existing street items, salvaging and recycling existing materials, replacing and/or improving the existing sewer and water systems and reconstructing the street.
The agreement details that the county shall be responsible for all preliminary engineering work that is required to develop an approved plan and specifications for the street portion of the reconstruction.
The city will be responsible for all preliminary engineering required to develop a plan and specifications for the sewer and water portion of the reconstruction. They city will also cover 100% of the cost of the preliminary engineering, which may result in expansion items of the street reconstruction, to the extent feasible, as a part of the sewer and water work.
In addition, the county and the city agreed to work together while developing the combined plan and specification, which the bidding document will be based on.
The agreement between the two parties outlines that the county shall receive bids and award a contract to the lowest responsible bidder once the city and the county have agreed on the final plan and specification.
While the county will direct the street reconstruction work and the city will handle the sewer and water work, both projects will be supervised by one or more licensed professional engineers.
The agreement between the city and the county included who will be responsible for what cost.
The county will cover the costs involved with removing the concrete curb, sidewalk and driveway apron, removing or reclaiming of bituminous pavement, salvaging the aggregate and sawcutting the pavement.
According to the cost share agreement, the county shall be responsible for the costs of replacing the existing sidewalk to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the concrete curb and gutter, the common excavation, the common and granular borrow, the aggregate base and reclaim material, the bituminous base and wearing courses, pavement striping and storm sewer items, including a detention pond.
The county will also pay for the remediation of contaminated material, the turf establishment and erosion control and the right of way acquisition.
The city will bear the costs for sanitary sewer items, water system items and dewatering as it pertains to a city owned utility.
In addition, the city will be responsible for the city enhancement cost involved with streetscape enhancements, including lighting, crosswalk and parking lane striping and a new concrete sidewalk/trail that is ADA compliant.
Costs involved for mobilization and traffic control will be prorated based on the total value percentage of the final engineers’ estimate and shared between the county and the city.
While it is unknown when the original street was constructed, it was overlaid in 2000. According to the agreement, estimated time for the street construction is set for 2023.
