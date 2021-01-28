Royalton Elementary School will hold its annual Kindergarten Information Night via Zoom, Monday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. The Zoom link can be found on the school website at www.roy altonpublicschools.org.

Parents of students who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1 are eligible to attend. Parents who would like their child to attend kindergarten in Royalton and have not received a registration packet are asked to call Dawn at (320) 584-4160.

Registration forms will be collected Feb. 22, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center located at 120 S. Hawthorn St., Royalton.

