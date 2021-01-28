Royalton Elementary School will hold its annual Kindergarten Information Night via Zoom, Monday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. The Zoom link can be found on the school website at www.roy altonpublicschools.org.
Parents of students who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1 are eligible to attend. Parents who would like their child to attend kindergarten in Royalton and have not received a registration packet are asked to call Dawn at (320) 584-4160.
Registration forms will be collected Feb. 22, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center located at 120 S. Hawthorn St., Royalton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.