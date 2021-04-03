Royalton Elementary School teacher retires to start granola business

For quite some time, Monica Makela, fourth grade teacher at Royalton Elementary School, had been going back and forth as to whether to retire. More than once she had written a list of pros and cons. She knew she would miss working with students and her colleagues, but yet had a desire to pursue other interests that had taken a backseat to teaching.
After discovering the enormous stress and anxiety teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic brought, including two panic attacks, she knew it was time.
“I had so much more stress. I don’t know if everybody did, but I certainly did and it got to the point that the stress was outweighing the good. Once I finally made the decision to retire, I slept the greatest I had done in five or six months,” she said.
One of several things Makela plans to do once she retires at the end of the school year is to start her own granola business. For many years, those who have tasted her homemade granola have commented on its delicious and appetizing flavor and that it’s definitely something she can sell. While her artistic sons have helped with designing a label for the granola, she has been busy getting the necessary steps to become licensed in the cottage industry, such as completing a food preparation class through the University of Minnesota.
“We’re turning it into a family business and it looks promising,” she said.
Besides starting a business, Makela is also looking forward to traveling more with her husband, Ron. As one of their sons is bound for Japan to participate in a JET program, Makela said she foresees them visiting Japan at some point.
She and Ron have plans to hike the Grand Canyon from rim to rim.
Another thing Makela has considered doing while retired is to offer emergency child care for those who need it. There is definitely a need for it in the community, she said.
Makela was hired as a kindergarten teacher at the Royalton Elementary School in May 2008. The road to teaching in a classroom setting once again was not exactly clear after she had been a stay-at-home mom for several years. In fact, even the road to becoming a teacher had not been linear
“A first, I wasn’t actually going to go to college. I told my parents that I was going to get a job to take care of them,” she said.
However, her parents, Clayton and Janet Beck, encouraged her to continue her education. Although they had not attended college, they knew the importance of education, she said.
Makela graduated from Bemidji State University in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. However, at first and with a dream of becoming a singer, she had enrolled as a vocal major. It wasn’t until after she had completed all of the music theory classes, she discovered that she had terrible stage fright and simply could not sing into a microphone before an audience.
“The anxiety of it literally made me sick,” she said.
It was her music teacher that encouraged her to steer her education toward teaching. She had heard Makela’s stories of babysitting, love for children and other things she had done.
“I have always liked kids. did tons of babysitting. My youngest sister is 12 years younger than I am, so I had like a built-in model when I was 12. I carted her around everywhere and brought her to football and basketball games, even made her a little cheerleading outfit when I was a senior in high school. I babysat my sisters and also all around the neighborhood,” she said.
Since then, Makela has also received licensure in early childhood and in coaching.
“When she encouraged me to go into education, I realized I could probably be an elementary teacher,” she said.
It was at Bemidji State University, Makela also met her husband. He was initially planning to become a freelance writer and photographer. However, as time went on and the more serious their relationship became, the more he realized the uncertainty of job opportunities for freelancers. As a result, Makela said, he completed the necessary classes in education to have something to fall back on.
“He taught here for 32 years, retired about two or three years ago, but was still coaching in Holdingford. The high school needed someone with a master’s degree to teach college English classes, so he’s been teaching part-time there,” she said.
Music was always a big part of Makela’s childhood. Both her parents played instruments, sang and encouraged their children to join choir. Makela recalls one incident where her dad’s tendency to making up his own words to songs landed her a couple of blushed cheeks.
The choir director had introduced a new song for the choir to sing. While the song was new to most, it had been around for a long time. Makela said she had told the director she knew it because her dad sang it all the time. She sang the lyrics she had heard her dad sing many times, only to be told by the director she had never heard that rendition of the song before.
“I had never been so embarrassed. I went home and told dad, ‘How can you have done that? I just embarrassed myself,’” she said.
After Makela graduated from Bemidji State University, she and Ron taught in McIntosh, S.D. for two years before they returned to Minnesota. At first, Makela substituted at Ulen-Hitterdal Public Schools in Ulen for a year and then moved to Royalton where Ron started teaching at Royalton High School.
Makela said she and Ron had decided early on that once they had children, one of them would stay home. Although it was difficult to return to teaching after being a stay-at-home mom for seven or eight years, Makela said she would still do it if she had to do it all over again.
Although Makela didn’t teach in a regular classroom setting during those years, she taught Sunday school at their church and was involved in the Boy Scouts. Once their youngest children, twin boys Curtis and Tyler, were in school, she also started volunteering and substituting at Royalton Elementary School.
Makela also taught at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls for several years and later at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in St. Cloud before she started to co-teach in the media centers at the elementary as well as the high school in Royalton. Eventually that led to her getting hired as a kindergarten teacher at the elementary school in 2008, she said. Since then, she has taught kindergarten, first grade and fourth grade at the school.
Looking back at her career in the educational field, Makela said she has really enjoyed watching the children learn, especially those who may have struggled at first. Once they understand something, their eyes and face light up, she said.
While there are many rules at the school for students to follow, Makela likes making it easy for her students to remember. Essentially, all the rules fall under to concepts — everybody gets to learn and everybody gets to be safe.
Two examples, Makela said, is that running in the hallway falls under safety and if someone is being distracting in class, not everyone gets to learn. In many ways, it helps the students to be more mindful of their behavior.
While educating students is very important to Makela, she keeps in mind that students need to have time to play, to just be children.
“I am appreciative of Monica’s dedication to her students and the school. She was in early in the mornings and on weekends, preparing her lessons. She provided leadership as our EnVoy coach and Continuing Education chairperson. We all wish her the best. She will be missed,” said Elementary Principal Dr. Phil Gurbada.
Besides planning for her new adventures once retired, Makela said she is looking forward to spending more time with Ron and their children, Erin, Kyle, Curtis and Tyler.
