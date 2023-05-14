Royalton elementary principal on to new adventures

A few years ago, Dr. Phil Gurbada, principal at the Royalton Elementary School in Royalton, retired. When he learned from the Teacher’s Retirement Association (TRA) he could keep working, if he wanted to, Gurbada was game.
“I retired on Friday and then the School Board hired me back on Monday. I just felt like I still was enjoying working and I wasn’t planning on doing what this TRA person said, but when she brought it up, I thought I would give it a try,” he said.
A few months ago, Gurbada resigned from his position in Royalton. The time has come to give retirement an actual go, he said. There is also a gravitational pull from his wife, Shelley, and others, as well as himself, to get closer to their son, Andrew, his wife, Sarah, and grandchildren, Felix, Max and Lucy, who all live in Chanhassen, he said.
As a result, the Gurbadas are selling their home in Royalton and are currently having their new home in Victoria built.
Reminiscing of the years in the Royalton School District and what led to a career in education, Gurbada’s journey began in Harper Woods, a suburb of Detroit, Mich. He later graduated from Grosse Point North High School in Grosse Pointe, Mich. in 1970 with a football and a baseball scholarship to Mayville State University in Mayville, N.D. There, he received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and physical education in 1974. Out of college, he was also drafted as a football player by the Buffalo Bills for the National Football League.
“That was, of course, very challenging and competitive and exciting,” he said.
While Gurbada didn’t make the final team, the months he spent with the Buffalo Bills was quite memorable. Once out of football, he was offered a teaching position in the Fargo Public School system in Fargo, N.D.
Later, he worked for about six years in public subsidized housing, where he helped to develop social support programs in that setting with children and adults. During this time, he said, he went to school to get a principal’s certificate. At the same time, he also attended the Tri-College University in Fargo, N.D., which is from where he received his master’s degree a few years later.
“I started studying for that when I was about 28 and was probably done when I was 32 or 33, because I worked through that whole time,” he said.
Gurbada was 30 when he was hired as the principal at the Our Lady of Victory School in Fergus Falls. He remained there for six years until he and Shelley moved to Royalton. Returning to the Central Minnesota area was something they both had wanted, he said. While Shelley wanted to work at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Gurbada said he desired to finish his doctorate at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
At first, Gurbada said, he and Shelley had anticipated that they would be in Royalton for two or three years. However, one thing led to the next, and it all just seemed to work out on its own, he said.
“Our children went to school here and did very well. Then, they went to college locally,” he said.
Besides Andrew, the Gurbada has a daughter, Hannah.
“She married a native Australian, Kim, and she really loves it there. She told us early on that she was not going to live in a place where there’s winter. That’s what she’s done,” he said.
Throughout the years in Royalton, Gurbada has spearheaded a number of projects, programs and more in the elementary school. As the art teacher position had been cut by the time Gurbada started working as the Royalton elementary principal, he worked hard to change that detail.
“We really made art a priority and worked to support the teachers in working with part and partnered with an art organization out of Minneapolis, called Art Start. So through grants, visiting artists and professional development, we really worked to elevate the arts,” he said.
That in turn led to several other positive things in the district and eventually, there was enough financial support to hire a full-time art teacher.
When it comes to the decision of including art in the school, Gurbada said he’s always been interested in art and recognizes the benefits of it. In the years prior, one of Shelley’s friends who worked in a Waldorf-like school got him a scholarship and paid for him to go to California for two weeks to study how art was integrated into their programming. Since they had also invested quite of bit of money into Gurbada attending, he felt inspired and somewhat compelled to use the knowledge he had learned, he said.
Gurbada said including art in the school is very beneficial to students and he wishes more schools would recognize its value.
“Art makes you use a part of your mind or brain that maybe you don’t normally access. They’re thinking more visually and thinking more creatively. It’s letting out what’s in you and producing something on the outside. It takes a lot of concentration and patience to do really well with art, so it’s just another way to look at learning and life in general, seeing connections, relationships and visual patterns, all of that,” he said.
Gurbada said there are quite a few studies that emphasizes the fullness of education, working with the arts and how the spacial and visual work students do, help them with their other academic studies.
There are many other areas that have been improved, which have impacted the students positively.
“We’ve worked really hard to create a welcoming and caring environment where the children just really love to be at school,” he said.
In addition, Gurbada said, he and the staff also worked hard to create partnerships with the parents. With the inviting and welcoming environment, Gurbada said it also raised the expectations.
“High expectations for behavior and achievement and doing that with an emphasis on really working together as a team and mutual support. I think by really working together and getting everyone participating in wanting to do the best together, we’ve worked to create that kind of a culture,” he said.
Open to feedback and newcomers, Gurbada said the staff is willing to learn from each other and work diligently to keep the focus on teaching and learning.
Since Gurbada joined the Royalton School District, the technology has changed a lot over the years. This is something Gurbada and the district as a whole embraced early on, he said.
“We’ve done a lot of work early on with technology. We were on the cutting edge of getting smart boards in the rooms and the phones in the rooms and now all schools are pretty much with one-on-one decides, but we were early on that,” he said.
Another area that the elementary school has grown in is providing special support services and educational opportunities, Gurbada said.
“For example, we have a full-time Spanish teacher, working with the children. We have a full-time Gifted and Talented program. We have just great support for our art and music teacher, physical education, so all of those support services really strengthen what we do as a school,” he said. “Now it’s more the norm, but we have a full-time social worker and mental health services. We have a behavior interventionist, so a lot of support for students wherever they are. We’re really trying to personalize things the best we can to meet all the children’s needs, wherever they are.”
In addition to working in Royalton, Gurbada also taught for the University of St. Thomas as an adjunct professor during the summers and in evenings for eight to 10 years.
Reminiscing about the people he has worked with over the years in Royalton, Gurbada said he has had a very good experience working with the staff.
“We try to hire carefully, so we’ve had really committed people who want to work together, some very thoughtful people,” he said.
The support from the parents have been very good, as well, which has made a huge difference, Gurbada said.
“Our PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) is 100% positive and our parents, when there are problems, they’re open to discussing them and working things out, so I think over time, you develop a trust between the community, the parents and the staff. All that’s really good,” he said. “Then, really to work to promote a style of education that’s very interactive with the students, forward looking, trying to get the best curriculum materials we can have. We don’t want experience to be dry our routine. We want a good, foundational work that’s also interested and fun. We want the children to have fun at school.”
Although leading during the COVID pandemic was challenging, Gurbada said the Royalton Elementary School was very fortunate to have really good support people to that helped with the technology side to keep learning going. Mandates and guidelines also changed how things were done, which over time were positive, such as how the children are picked up after school, how the schedule in the lunch room was organized and how the children were seated.
“Another example, starting with COVID, our teachers began taking the children out for recess and we’ve just continued that with each teacher taking their class out or grade level. We basically have no discipline problems over recess,” he said.
Throughout Gurbada’s career in the Royalton School District, he has worked with four superintendents, Don Wilkie, Dr. John Franzoia, John Phelps and Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp. As Franzoia died tragically in a car accident after a drunken driver rear-ended his car at a traffic light, Gurbada said it was a devastating shock to the district.
“It took a long, long time for the district to begin to recover from that kind of a shock,” Gurbada said.
Since Franzoia had first worked as a high school principal from 1985 to 1991. and then as the superintendent from 1991 to his death in 2009, he and Gurbada were close friends.
“I was very good friends with John. He was an excellent administrator, a very bright person. It was just a terrible event that happened. It was a huge adjustment. That has really been a difficult time after that,” he said.
Grateful for the opportunity to work at the Royalton Elementary School and in the district, Gurbada said he’s really enjoyed the journey. For the new elementary principal who will step into his position, he has a few words of advice.
“It ties in to working as a team. Really take some time to see how things run. Take some time to get to know everybody. I don’t think there needs to be a lot of immediate changes. There’s some really nice things in place, so work with that and make some observations. Really work at being a really good listener and don’t come in with your agenda. Just be wide open and see where things lead,” he said.
Gurbada said he believes one mistake some principals or leaders make is that they come in with their own agenda and forgets, or simply don’t take into account, all the history and things that have already been going on before they arrived.
“I remember my first person I worked for. He said, ‘Wherever you go, Phil, just remember that the Lord was already at work before you got there.’ That’s pretty good advice, but we forget that. There’s no reason to be in a hurry, but really try to learn the job and learn about how things work and support,” he said.
While his co-workers and many others are happy for him being on to new adventures, there is no doubt he will be missed.
"Phil is a strong, dedicated, instructional leader, who leads with compassion. He cares about all the students at Royalton and wants them to achieve at their highest potential. He supports and respects the teachers and staff in his building and wants them to enjoy coming to work every day. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with Phil, and we will all miss him. We hope he enjoys his new adventure," said Supt. Kristine Wehrkamp.
Embracing retirement, Gurbada is looking forward to spending more time with Shelley, their children and grandchildren. He also enjoys reading nonfictional books, walking and playing the ukulele.
