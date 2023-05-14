    A few years ago, Dr. Phil Gurbada, principal at the Royalton Elementary School in Royalton, retired. When he learned from the Teacher’s Retirement Association (TRA) he could keep working, if he wanted to, Gurbada was game.

    “I retired on Friday and then the School Board hired me back on Monday. I just felt like I still was enjoying working and I wasn’t planning on doing what this TRA person said, but when she brought it up, I thought I would give it a try,” he said.

Royalton elementary principal on to new adventures

After 35 years in the Royalton School District, Elementary Principal Dr. Phil Gurbada is leaving at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

