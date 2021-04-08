Royalton Elementary will host an in-person kindergarten registration night Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cafetorium (use high school activities entrance). Parents will have the opportunity to visit classrooms at this time.

Forms, handouts and the Zoom recording from the original information night can be found at www.royaltonpublicschools.org/kindergarten.

Parents with questions or who need a registration packet, can call Dawn at (320) 584-4160.

