The Royalton softball team is in a good position to rebound from a 7-12 record in 2021. With only one player graduating from last season’s team, they have a ton of returning leaders, as well as an influx of new talent that Head Coach Kelly Gotfredson, is excited to unleash.

Despite having a similar team as last season, there is not a set roster yet. Due to the cold weather, the team is forced to practice indoors in the gymnasium. Because of this, Gotfredson is still working on finding the best player for each position. There are several players who have changed positions from last year already.

Royalton
Royalton’s Jamie Mick tossing to balls to Rachel Cekalla during a practice.

Unfortunately, the lack of outdoor practices left them unprepared for their first game against Browerville, Thursday, March 31.

The Royals started off strong in the first inning, scoring a run, but wouldn’t do much after that. Browerville would dominate the rest of the game, winning 11-1.

“We only had one pitcher, and that made me nervous,” Gotfredson said. “It’s cold, it’s the first game, but Shelby Hovland came out and was rock solid.”

Kayla Sobiech went 1 for 2 with an RBI and Hannah Krueger finished 1 for 3, hitting a double, bringing in Sobiech for the Royals lone score.

Royalton’s game against Pequot Lakes, Thursday, April 7, was rescheduled for May 13. Its next game was against Foley, Friday, April 8.

