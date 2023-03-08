After defeating St. Cloud in the final game of the regular season, the Royalton Royals girls basketball team faced them again in the first round of the Section 6AA playoffs, Thursday, March 2. The result was the same, as the Royals cruised their way into the second round of the playoffs with a 58-41 win.

Leading the way was Mya Yourczek, who tied her best game of the season, scoring 23 points on 9-of-17 field goals. Yourczek scored 6 twos, three threes and two free throws. She also led the team in rebounds and steals, with 14 and four, respectively.

