Royalton cowgirl saddles up again

After going through three major surgeries, it feels good to be back in the saddle again for Ashley Schwab, 56.

    Last year has been the comeback year for Ashley Schwab of Royalton in more ways than one. Besides having healed from three major surgeries, she also started barrel racing again with Moms Dual Pep, a bay Quarter horse mare nicknamed “Princess.”

    Schwab’s adventure with horses began when she was a young girl. She spent many years training them. It wasn’t until she was in her 20s that she started to compete in barrel racing herself for fun. Since then, her love for the sport is ingrained in her, she said.

