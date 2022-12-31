Royalton cowgirl saddles up again

Last year has been the comeback year for Ashley Schwab of Royalton in more ways than one. Besides having healed from three major surgeries, she also started barrel racing again with Moms Dual Pep, a bay Quarter horse mare nicknamed “Princess.”
Schwab’s adventure with horses began when she was a young girl. She spent many years training them. It wasn’t until she was in her 20s that she started to compete in barrel racing herself for fun. Since then, her love for the sport is ingrained in her, she said.
Princess was purchased by Schwab in 2009. She was a yearling then and Schwab spent several years training and competing with her.
“She was doing really well,” she said.
Her daughter, Abigail (Schwab) Warpness, also ran barrels with her horse, Speedy. It was a special time for mother and daughter when they both qualified to compete at the United Barrel Racing Association’s World Show in 2016. When Speedy became lame shortly before the World Show, Schwab said the decision was made to let Abigail ride Princess instead.
“I wasn’t going to go without her,” she said.
After Abigail did amazing at the World Show, Schwab let her continue to ride Princess for another four years. While Schwab may have trained her initially, she said it was her daughter, who refined her and gave her the experience to become the dynamic horse she is today, she said.
“She made her a solid 1D champion horse,” Schwab said.
Later, when Abigail moved away from home, Schwab had her other daughter, Emily (Schwab) Koroll, take over the riding to keep the horse fit. By that time, Emily was already used to riding Princess since she had ridden her before.
“Emily was just a natural on Princess,” she said.
Schwab recalls in 2018, that Abigail suddenly fell ill before a barrel race and was in no condition to ride. Knowing what was at stake, Emily volunteered.
“Emily ran for her and she had never ridden that horse before. We had the horse signed up and we weren’t scratching, because we had a lot of money on the line,” Schwab said. “We put Emily on that mare and she pulled checks. She rode that mare absolutely perfectly and had no trouble whatsoever.”
In February 2022, Schwab traveled to Buckeye, Ariz. with Princess and another 3-year-old horse she broke out while she was healing from the surgeries. Although she is an experienced trainer and rider, Schwab said she was super nervous. It was their first time of barrel racing together for several years. She was also worried that her healing progress would be halted in case something happened.
“I wasn’t used to such a high caliber horse like that. I had trained her, but Abigail made her what she is. My horse had just finished four years of 1D running with Abigail and Emily and I was not used to running a seasoned 1D barrel horse. She had become a champion,” she said.
Before the race, she called her sister-in-law, Debbie Lahr, to pray for her.
“She gave me some good encouragement,” Schwab said.
Schwab placed fifth in the 3D in the barrel race in Buckeye, Ariz. Considering it was their first race together, they did excellent, she said.
Looking back, Schwab said it was her fear that held her back from allowing Princess to run her best.
“If I had to say something about Princess, it is that she doesn’t know how to fail. She gives 110% all the time. She just doesn’t know how to fail. If she doesn’t do well in a run, it’s always my fault,” Schwab said.
Starting to compete with Princess again added another pressure — the fact that she is well known across arenas for her speed, agility and heart.
“It has been kind of a mental struggle, too. It wasn’t just to get back into the saddle and do that, because you have the whole aspect of people watching this horse for the last four years succeed with Abigail and Emily and staying in that 1D and winning an astronomical amount of money, Schwab said. “Then here I come, talk about pressure, have to get on that horse and run that horse. That was really difficult because it was expected the horse to win.”
As a trainer, Schwab said she is used to guiding the horse through the barrel pattern. Because Princess is no longer in training and is a seasoned horse, Schwab has had to learn to trust her on a whole different level.
“She’s a machine. She just really is a machine. She knows her job. It’s not like you just sit there, but you have to sit there and stay out of her way,” she said.
When it comes to riding Princess, Schwab said she is very sturdy, intelligent and quick. She’s also sure-footed and will try to stay on her feet at all times, Schwab said.
“She is your partner in crime. She will do whatever you ask her to do,” she said.
Schwab said that as she has gotten stronger and has been able to stay with Princess, the bond and trust have strengthened.
Since their first barrel race in Arizona in February 2022, horse and rider have competed in several barrel races — several of which they have won, including winning a 1D barrel series at the Morrison County Fairgrounds.
“I ran the Bulls and Barrels also and brought a check home from that and then proceeded to stay in the 1D in some of the smaller jackpots I went to,” she said.
In September 2022, Schwab and Princess competed in the Cowgirl Tuff in Litchfield, where they placed seventh in the 1D average out of 200 horses, Schwab said.
“I felt really good. I’ve been getting stronger and starting to keep up with the timing, learning to sit and stay out of her way. It feels good to be back in the saddle,” she said.
At home, Schwab said, Princess is one of the friendliest horses she’s ever met. She’s also one of the laziest horses she’s ever had. Because of that, Schwab finds it quite remarkable that Princess does so well in the arena.
“I think she does truly loves her job and she loves people. Once you teach her something, she doesn’t forget and she is re-teachable. If you want to change something up, she’s re-trainable, so she’s super willing and really will do anything to please you,” she said.
Reminiscing about her journey back to barrel racing, Schwab said it feels good to be back in the saddle again and better yet — with Princess.
