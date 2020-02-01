Royalton cowgirl competes against the best in pro rodeo

When Abigail Schwab of Royalton started competing in barrel racing with her mom, Ashley’s horse, Moms Dual Pep, also know as “Princess,” in 2016, there were only two ways for the two to go — around the barrels and toward the top.
Last year, Schwab and Princess entered the pro rodeo circuit, an adventure that brought them to different places. Competing at a pro rodeo level was also a whole other game than smaller rodeos.
“I just love the rodeo atmosphere and I love going to those rodeos. They are bigger in how everything works compared to ‘bulls n’ barrels,’” she said.
Schwab said competing against professionals has pushed her and Princess to a higher level and has been an opportunity to prove themselves and show the world what they are capable of.
“You are running against professionals who do that for a living. You’re up against the best of the best,” she said.
Joining the pro rodeo to compete for money is not as easy as one, two, three. The first step was to purchase a $325 permit and in order to be eligible to purchase the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) card, she had to earn $1,000 in winnings either by competing in rodeos or in WPRA-certified jackpot races.
“I never really doubted that we wouldn’t because Princess and I usually do very well when competing in Verndale,” she said.
Since the rodeo calendar runs from October to October, Schwab said she had about six months to acquire enough winnings from the time she bought it or buy a new permit. However, it took her less than two months and two or three shows to earn enough to be eligible, she said.
Schwab said the WPRA-card cost her $225, She belongs to the Great Lakes Circuit, which includes Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.
There are also more regulations to follow, Schwab said. If a rider’s hat falls off in the arena, they are fined $25. If they are not dressed in a long sleeved colored shirt with buttons, snaps or a full-length zipper, jeans with no holes, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat or helmet, riders are fined $100. Or if someone accidentally rides in another contestant’s draw (spot) number, there is a $250 fine.
Although Schwab and Princess are relatively new to pro rodeo, Schwab is confident their time to shine will come.
One famous cowgirl Schwab looks up to and competed against was Sherry Cervi of Tucson, Ariz., who has won more than $3 million in her career. She also won the barrel racing title at the National Finals Rodeo in 1995, 1999, 2010 and 2013.
“In Isanti, I was 0.3 seconds behind her. I had a score of 17.1 seconds and she had a 16.8 seconds run,” Schwab said.
What made it all the more thrilling was the fact that her mom trained Princess and Schwab continued her training around the barrels.
“All of the horses there are on the same level. They are all very good and you are competing against the best women riders,” she said.
Schwab was also trained by her mom.
“She is the biggest person I have learned from,” she said.
Schwab’s and Princess’ first rodeo out of state was in Spooner, Wis. They were drawn to compete in the evening performances in front of a large crowd.
“It was very loud, a lot of energy from the crowd. People were screaming when you were running. It really hypes up you and your horse,” she said.
Schwab said Princess loves the sound of the crowd. The louder they cheer, the faster she runs.
Competing in pro rodeos also means riding in larger arenas. It is something both she and Princess have had to get used to. Used to the second barrel being placed closer to the fence line, Princess blew past it in about two or three strides since the barrel was placed in the center of the arena because of how large it was, Schwab said.
But what makes Schwab even more confident that they will do well in pro rodeo is that Princess was still only one second off of the winning time for the rodeo despite her extra strides. Since Princess also only stands at 14.2 hands, she is less than half an inch from being classified as a pony.
“Most of the horses we compete against are 15.1 hands and taller. Many find it amazing that she is so tiny and can still keep up with the big horses.
Schwab said while the larger horses gain distance because of a longer stride, Princess makes it up by being able to turn around the barrels quicker.
Throughout her and Princess’ barrel racing career, Schwab has used her winnings to pay for upkeep for not only Princess, but for all of the family’s five horses.
Schwab said at their first two pro rodeo events she didn’t take home any earnings.
“It was expensive and I was getting a little nervous, but at the same time I wasn’t too worried since I was only doing it for fun,” she said.
But when they went for their third and final pro rodeo that same weekend in Hamel, she tied in sixth place with another rider among 80 competitors. The winnings were split and the amount she received paid for her competition that weekend.
Schwab said Princess has a fun personality.
“I joke that she is my dragon because she is the sweetest thing, but when you get on her to ride, she has other quirks,” she said.
At home, Princess enjoys being lazy, eating, chilling in the pasture and taking a nap from time to time. But once she is tacked, she is ready to go.
When Schwab puts on her Back to Track boots to protect her legs and gets the trailer ready, Princess perks right up.
Once on location, it is also not unusual for Princess to throw in a buck or two out of excitement during warm-up and get even more riled up right before their performance run.
“It’s an adrenalin rush. She has her nerves pumping and I have mine, so I try to stay calm to calm her down,” she said.
Schwab said she prays for God’s protection over herself and her horse before each run. She also leaves the rest in his hands, whether they place well or not.
“I know a lot of people that have trouble with their horses going lame, but Princess has been very sound and we credit it all to God. We’ve also never have had to inject her for inflammation in her joints,” she said.
Besides entering the pro rodeo circuit, Schwab finished her year as Minnesota and National 1D Open Champion and as Minnesota and National 1D Youth Champion.
Schwab said she is looking forward to another year of pro rodeo. It is only upward from here, she said.
