Tyson Hajicek, Minnesota regional manager with Moore Engineering, presented the Royalton City Council with an update, Tuesday, in regard to the planned Cedar/South Driftwood streets projects.
The city had previously submitted a preliminary proposal and had been invited to make a final application to the 2020 Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Part of the grant requirement was to hold a public hearing on the street projects, which was done before Hajicek’s presentation.
Some of the points Hajicek and the Council discussed included an overview of the SCDP program, project costs and financing summary, project timeline, roles of staff, protection of historic properties, public comments on the project and more.
Hajicek said that the SCPD is part of a federal program and that the funding is provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which is administered by the state (MN DEED office) for small communities. The federal objectives for the program that are applied to projects are that it needs to benefit people of low and moderate incomes, eliminate slum and blight conditions and eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety. Public facilities grants are used for wastewater treatment projects, including collection systems and treatment plants as well as wells, water towers and distribution systems.
“So far we have been deemed a strong applicant,” Hajicek said.
The final grant application will be submitted within a couple of weeks, Hajicek said.
One part of the project includes replacing the water line, which is the main distribution system. Originally constructed in 1922 it is beyond its useful infrastructure life. The water lines also contain lead in the joints, service stubs and service lines and some are old, problematic cast iron lines, he said.
Project components that include using other finds are street improvements, storm sewer improvements and replacing residential service lines.
Hajicek said the total project cost is estimated at $3.622 million. A lot of it will be paid through various grants.
“There is a lot of different parts that will go into the project, so we’re leveraging a lot of funds and as much grants as we can and as much and a low interest loan as we can,” he said.
The next steps once the final application has been submitted and projects have been selected for funding is to complete the final design, bid packages and get the necessary permits needed. He estimates that construction will take place from May to October.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved a $839.90 grant from Morrison County for cleanup day;
• Approved a $3,478 grant from Morrison County for recycling;
• Approved a gambling permit for the Lincoln Area Business Association to hold a raffle at Scottie’s Log Bar, June 19;
• Approved an eyewitness identification procedures model policy for the Royalton Police Department as now mandated for law enforcement agencies in Minnesota;
• Approved having Rampart Defense LLC of Clearbrook conduct a body worn camera auditing service at a cost of $1,000, a mileage reimbursement at a rate of 56 cents per mile and a per diem rate of $40 to cover meals and incidentals. Police Chief Lindsay Bruyere said the cost was not budgeted for. However, law enforcement agencies in Minnesota are now mandated to complete the audit;
• Terminated firefighter Jeremy Woolard since he didn’t attend any of the meetings or trainings and as a probationary firefighter, failed to meet those requirements;
• Tabled adopting the underground tracer wire ordinance until after Planning and Zoning has attained all the needed information;
• Set cleanup day for Saturday, June 12;
• Approved Clarke in Clearwater to provide mosquito spraying services in the city with no change to the annual cost. This year is the last of the city’s three-year agreement with the company; and
• Approved council members, administrators, clerks, insurance agents, police and others to attend the 2021 Safety and Loss Control Workshops held, March 25, April 8 and April 22. As the workshops are virtual this year, there is no cost to attend.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
