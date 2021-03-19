In business, Wednesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved seeking bids for the planned construction for the Cedar Street and Driftwood Street improvements, along Cedar Street between North Second Street and South Seventh Street and Driftwood Street between East Center Street and South Seventh Street. Bids will be received and accepted via electronic bid (vBid) through QuestCDN until 2 p.m. on April 20. The bids will then be read via video/phone conference the same day at 2:30 p.m. and will be considered by the Council at its meeting, May 4, at 7 p.m. at City Hall;
• Approved applying to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority for a loan from the Clean Water Revolving Fund for improvements to its municipal stormwater/wastewater treatment system. The estimated loan amount is $950,000;
• Approved applying to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority for a loan from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund for improvements to its municipal drinking water system. The estimated loan amount is $1.504 million;
• Certified that the city will comply with federal and state laws, rules and regulations in relation to the Cedar Street and Driftwood projects. The certification is a condition to receive any funding for the projects from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority; and
• Certified that the city will follow the six good faith efforts for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation, including establishing and maintaining a bidders list with the information items identified on the bidders list for the disbursement phase of the project and agreed to submit semi-annual reports, if required. The DBE certification is a condition to receive any funding from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
