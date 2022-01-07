After receiving several bids on security cameras, the Royalton City Council has opted to go with GL Industries in Randall, a local family-owned technology services provider who specializes in security camera systems and IT management.
The quote GL Industries provided to Royalton, included installing an IP camera system for the city and 13 cameras. The cameras are planned to cover City Hall, the fire department, Memorial Park, the Skateboard Park and the Dog Park.
“These connections will be connected, via a secure private wireless network, back to City Hall, where a 32CH NVR is housed,” said Owner Ben Lowe in a letter to the city.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $13,180.19. However, if an expansion is needed in the future, Lowe said that the NVR is sized for future expansion to other city facilities and storage needs.
Lowe also told the city that the cameras will be 5MP HD with 100-feet IR night vision bullet style and vandal domes for the best performance. The NVR is also able to store up to 30 days of footage with the ability to add more storage if needed. In addition, there is also remote viewing for a PC, Android and iPhone at no additional cost that allows secure access to the system at any time from anywhere in the world.
A requirement to the quote, Lowe said GL Industries would need power installed in the box they will provide at the light pole in the skate park and at the gazebo in Memorial Park. All wires will also be enclosed in conduit at both locations by GL Industries. The company will need access to the water tower to install a repeater radio that requires power access (115V less than 10W consumption) at the top of the tower.
Exactly when the cameras will be installed is unknown at this time. However, the city hopes to have the cameras up and running this year.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Swore in new Council Member Tony Cimenski;
• Discussed different water meters. No decision was made as to which water meter the city will be using to replace existing ones as time goes by;
• Approved the following officers for the Fire and Rescue Departments: Ted VanHove as chief; Travis Blais as assistant chief; Sean Richter as deputy chief; Tom Kalis as first captain; Eric Olson as second captain; Tyler Struffert as fire training; Kristina VanHove as EMR training; Gene Epsky as safety officer; and Bryan Nelson as secretary;
• Increased the mileage reimbursement from 46.5 per mile to 48 cents per mile;
• Approved up to five council members to attend the League of Minnesota Cities’ foundational program. The program is for elected city officials to learn more about leading with values, vision and action;
• Set the planning meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall;
• Approved the following designations and appointments for 2022: Kurt Schott, mayor pro tem; Ron Verley, sewer and water liaison and as streets and lights liaison; all council members and Public Works, weed inspectors; the Royalton Police and Fire Department chiefs, civil defense directors; Jeff Gerads, chief of police liaison; Brenda Weiss-Pesta, fire department liaison; Gerads, city clerk liaison; Schott, planning and zoning liaison; Weiss-Pesta and Schott, RLF directors; Weiss-Pesta, Schott and department heads, finance and budget; CMCU, depository; Morrison County Record, legal newspaper; all council members and mayor, board of review; Weiss-Pesta and Leah Walberg, Fire Relief Association; Walberg, WHP manager; and David Drown Associates, financial adviser; and
• Designated City Clerk Leah Walberg to send a letter to Dean Dumont to have his frozen hot tub removed within 10 days, as it violates the city’s nuisance ordinance;
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
