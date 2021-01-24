Royalton city clerk retires after 36 years

Retiring is bittersweet for Royalton City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Madsen who officially retired Jan. 15. However, after 36 years, it is time, she said.
“It’s been my way of life for so long, but it’s going to be good,” she said.
That Madsen will be missed by her co-workers is no surprise. Over the years, she has grown close to many of them.
“She is the best. We are all going to miss her,” said Mayor Andrea Lauer.
When Madsen started working as the Royalton city clerk in September 1984, she never anticipated she would remain in the position for nearly four decades. It was initially supposed to be something to do while her children, Melissa and Ryan, were in school. At that time, the job only offered about two and a half hours per day with one of the biggest tasks being writing out the utility bills by hand.
“With my kids being young yet and just starting school, it worked out perfect since I could get them off to school in the morning and be home when they came home with the bus,” she said.
Madsen’s tasks and hours expanded more and more as the city grew in its number of businesses and population. A larger city meant more employees, which resulted in a larger payroll. State and federal reporting regulations changed, too, and added more to the tasks as city clerk. Most of it, she learned on the job, Madsen said.
Back when she first started, a lot of writing was done either by hand or on an old manual typewriter. Madsen recalls when the city received its first computer and she learned how to use programs, such as Word and Excel. A utility billing software program was added, as well.
During her time as city clerk, Madsen has worked with seven different mayors. All have brought their own unique touch to the city. As Madsen knows a lot of the history of Royalton and the reasons behind many of the city’s decisions on different topics, her knowledge has been beneficial to many city council members.
“Every Council has grown because of what she has known and learned. Sometimes we make the same mistakes again, but at the same time, learning the history of things and having lived through it, her counsel to the Council she has served have benefited all of us,” Lauer said.
Like any other employment, the job has not been without challenges. It has been challenging at times to work with new council members.
“They come in with an idea of how things should work and how we should do it a certain way,” she said.
Madsen said many times things are done a certain way because state and federal regulations require the city to operate in such way.
Looking forward to the extra time to do things that retirement will bring her, Madsen said she is not quite sure what she will do besides traveling.
“I think my husband, Bill, is worried that I will get bored and not have anything to do. I’m sure there will be days I will pace in the house,” she said.
At some point this spring, Madsen and her husband plan to visit Arizona as well as their daughter, Melissa, and grandchildren in Texas. Their son, Ryan and his fiancée, Beth, also plan to take her on a Caribbean cruise. Madsen also has aspirations to visit Hawaii, the Netherlands, Germany, New York City, N.Y. and New Orleans, La. She likes reading, watching television, cooking and baking, as well.
She is also looking forward to the opportunity to spend more time with her nine grandchildren, Alex, Cody, Brandon, Evan, Logan, Laila, Preston, Adi and Lacey.
Looking back at her career as city clerk, Madsen said she never anticipated she would stay as long as she did. A city clerk was never really anything she had aspired to becoming. In fact, growing up, she had dreamed about becoming a stewardess. She had seen a television show about it and thought it would be a cool profession, getting to travel all the time.
Since Madsen retired, Royalton’s now former Deputy Clerk Leah Walberg has taken over the reins as city clerk/treasurer. Having worked daily with Walberg for the last five years, it is a role Madsen is quite confident Walberg will do well in.
“I know the city will be in good hands. Leah is like my daughter. I’m going to miss working with her,” she said.
Madsen will also be available for Walberg for any questions she may have.
As bittersweet retirement may be, Madsen is embracing her new adventure. Something that will eventually become her new way of life.
