The Royals baseball team started its season with a 4-2 win over Kimball, Monday, April 11.
It wasn’t a pretty game, as they committed six errors, but a win is a win, and it’s one that the Royals will gladly take.
It was rough going until the final inning. The Royals were down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, but were able to score three runs to take the lead.
Despite their mistakes in the first few innings, they were able to rally late and prevent the Cubs from making a comeback.
The Royals hit the ball fairly well. Gabe Gorecki went 2-for-3, scoring two runs, and stealing four bases.
Drew Sowada batted 2-for-3 and drove in a run, while Jameson Klug batted 1-for-2, getting walked once and also driving in a runner.
The Royals are looking to get another win as they travel to Holdingford to take on the Huskers, Monday, April 18.
Pierz takes down WDC
The Pioneers were able to pull out a win in their first game of the year, beating Wadena-Deer Creek, 3-2.
Pierz came out in its first at bat firing, scoring all off their points immediately. They were able to hold off the Wolverines for the rest of the game thanks to the pitching of Jeremy Bingesser, who pitched four innings, and Reese Young, who pitched three.
Bingesser struck out seven batters and Young struck out three, and each of them only gave up one run.
The Pioneers look to keep their team on a winning streak as they travel to Albany to face the Huskies, Tuesday, April 19.
Patriots dominate the Lions
The Upsala/Swanville Patriots could not have started their season off with a better performance after beating the Ogilvie Lions at home, 13-1, Monday, April 11.
The game started off slow, with the Patriots taking a 1-0 lead going into the third inning, but the home team exploded, scoring 12 runs.
The Lions had no chance of catching up after that, only being able to score one run in the following inning. The game would end after five innings, and Upsala/Swanville wins its first game of the season.
Tyson Leners went 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in two runs and begin walked once.
Levi Lampert pitched for five innings, striking out 13 batters and only allowed one hit.
The Patriots next game is against Osakis, Thursday, April 14.
Flyers fall in their first game
Little Falls’ first game of the season came at a 4-3 loss to Detroit Lakes, Monday, April 11.
The Flyers led the game 2-1 going into the final inning, but the Lakers managed to score three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead.
Unfortunately, the Flyers were unable to mount their own last second comeback, starting their 2022 season with a narrow defeat.
The Flyers only had 6 total hits with Matt Filippi going 1-for-2 at the plate, with an RBI and two walks.
Colin Kray and Zach Gwost also drove in runs for the Flyers, with Kray hitting 1-for-4 and Gwost hitting 1-for-3 while also being walked once.
Little Falls’ next game is at home against Zimmerman, Thursday, April 14.
