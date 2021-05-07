After receiving six bids for the construction of the planned Cedar and South Driftwood Streets project, the Royalton City Council awarded the base bid to J.R. Ferche Inc. in Rice, Tuesday.
The base bid, which includes the construction of water, storm, sewer, curb and gutter, made by J.R. Ferche Inc. was $3.098 million. The remaining five base bids ranged from $3.20 million to $3.419 million.
With the approval of the base bid, the Council also awarded two separate construction alternatives to J.R. Ferche. Alternate A includes sidewalk throughout the project, which was bid at $149,144. Alternate B was bid at $107,442, which includes reconstructing North Cedar Street, as well.
The approval of the base bid and the alternates are contingent on successful financing of the project by the city through the Public Facilities Authority and the city’s conventional bond.
“I’d rather see Cedar Street complete, both north and south, put the sidewalk in and not have to do much with it for the next how many years,” said Mayor Andrea Lauer.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Discussed the need to adopt a policy in how to handle people who abuse the compost site by leaving debris, plastic bags and other inappropriate items. Cameras are currently in use in the area, which can help with identifying those who violate the city’s policy;
• Set a public hearing at the next Council meeting, at 7:15 p.m. in regard a conditional use permit request made by Monica and Ron Makela, who want to start a cottage business;
• Heard from resident Dean Kloek that he plans on cleaning up his yard after he received a letter from the city to do so. Kloek said it was unfair for only him being targeted by the city as there are a number of other residents who have junk in their yards;
• Approved the city to work with Jason Murray with David Drown Associates in Minneapolis to help put together a capital financial plan at a cost of $5,000. Sourcewell will cover half the cost;
• Approved Ordinance 58, which establishes fees for emergency protection fire services for property within the city, including when responding to townships;
• Approved removing a section from Section 2d in Ordinance 6.04, which relates to tracer wire. There is also a separate tracer wire ordinance in place;
• Discussed an estimate received from Central Minnesota Paving Inc. to repair various streets in need of repair. Lauer said three bids were sought, but only one was received. The Council tabled making a decision to have Moore Engineering check if the work can be done in conjunction with the city’s other project;
• Was informed that the annual League of Minnesota Cities conference will be held virtually, June 22-25; and
• Approved sending a letter to Dean Dumont, owner of the antique building across City Hall, to respond with a plan for the building by the next Council meeting.
The Royalton City’s Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m.
