    Signing Director Kristen Houle with CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) presented results of the city’s audit to the Royalton City Council, Tuesday.

    Houle said CLA encountered no difficulties or disagreements with management when the audit was performed. The audit also revealed no uncorrected misstatements. The city was also issued an unmodified opinion. Houle said an unmodified opinion, sometimes referred to as a clean opinion, is the best opinion a city can receive.

