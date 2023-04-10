Signing Director Kristen Houle with CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) presented results of the city’s audit to the Royalton City Council, Tuesday.
Houle said CLA encountered no difficulties or disagreements with management when the audit was performed. The audit also revealed no uncorrected misstatements. The city was also issued an unmodified opinion. Houle said an unmodified opinion, sometimes referred to as a clean opinion, is the best opinion a city can receive.
The audit showed the city has several deficiencies in its internal control, such “that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement would not be prevented or detected and corrected on a timely basis,” Houle said.
The first deficiency was segregation of duties, which is common for cities the size of Royalton, Houle said.
“It’s just that you don’t have proper segregation. You don’t always have two sets of eyes on everything. It’s impossible,” she said.
The other three included financial statement preparation, audit adjustments and review of bank reconciliations, Houle said.
In regard to financial reporting, Houle said the City Council and the management share the ultimate responsibility for the city’s internal control system. While it is acceptable to outsource various accounting functions, Houle said the responsibility of internal control cannot be outsourced.
As of now, the city engages CLA to assist in preparing its financial statements and accompanying disclosures. As written in the final report provided to the city by Houle, “as independent auditors, CLA cannot be considered part of the city’s internal control.”
According to the final report, the cause for the material weakness in regard to financial statement preparation is that “The city’s personnel have not monitored recent accounting developments to the extent necessary to enable them to prepare the city’s financial statements and related disclosures. However, management has reviewed and approved the financial statements and related disclosures.”
Houle said the finding was a repeat finding from 2021 and CLA’s recommendation to the city is that “management should continue to evaluate their internal staff capacity to determine if an internal control policy over the annual financial reporting is beneficial.”
When it comes to financial reporting, Houle said that as part of the audit, CLA proposed material adjustments for closing the city’s books at year-end, including the recording of accruals, net pension liability and depreciation for the Water and Sewer funds and reclassifications of revenues, expenses and interfund activity.. The effect of this is that the design of the internal controls over recording transactions and year-end accruals may limit the ability of the city to provide accurate financial information. It’s also a repeat finding from 2021, Houle said.
CLA recommends the city management to “be consistently aware of all procedures and processes involved with recording journal entries and develop internal control policies to ensure proper recording of these.”
Houle said while the city has been reconciling its bank accounts to its general ledger, no one at the city has been formally reviewing the reconciliations to ensure they are complete and accurate. In the final report, CLA said the cause for this was lack of management oversight.
CLA recommended that “city management and financial personnel reconcile cash on a monthly basis and have someone other than the preparer review for completeness and accuracy.”
The audit also found that the city had unintentionally failed to comply with Minnesota State Statue 270C.66, which “requires that the city must obtain a certificate by the Commissioner of Revenue stating that the contractor or subcontractor has complied with the withholding requirements of Minnesota State Statue 280.92 before making final payment with any contractor under a contract requiring the employment of employees for wages by said contractor or subcontractor.”
In other words, the city had a paving project during the year and final payment was made before the proper forms were received from the contractor. CLA recommends that “city management obtain the required documentation prior to making final payments.”
Another required Minnesota legal compliance the city did not comply with was Minnesota State Statue 432A.022 Subd. 2, according to the final report. As cities are required to transmit firefighter supplemental state aid to the Fire Relief Association within 30 days of receipt, the city did not do so, as the city was unaware of the statute. CLA recommends the city comply with the statute in the future.
Lastly, the city did not levy, in conjunction with estimated special assessments, to produce at least 5% in excess of the amount needed to meet the principal and interest payments for the G.O. Bonds of 2021A and G.O. Refunding Bonds of 2021B, as the city was unaware of the governing Minnesota Statute 475.61.
CLA’s recommendation in the final report said, “We recommend the city levy enough to produce at least 5% in excess of the amount needed to meet the principal and interest payments when due.”
The audit showed in all governmental funds, $1.075 million in receipts and $1.359 in disbursements. All in all, Houle said the disbursements exceeded receipts by $283,418 in 2022.
The General Fund showed receipts of $945,763 and disbursements of $884,194, a difference of $61,569.
The Water Enterprise Fund showed a difference of $66,757 with $284,033 received in revenue and $217,276 in operating expenses.
The Sewer Enterprise Fund had an operating revenue of $297,353 and an operating expense of $242,385, a difference of $54,971.
The Refuse Enterprise Fund showed a loss of $7,050, with operating receipts of $119,382 and operating disbursements of $126,432.
A financial highlight, Houle said is that the city’s fund balance policy states that the city will strive to maintain a minimum assigned General Fund balance of 35% of the annual budget.
“The 2022 General Fund budget was $771,925 for disbursements, therefore, the goal is calculated as $270,174 and as of Dec. 31, 2022, the city had $284,791,” she said.
After Houle’s presentation, the Council approved the audit.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, April 4, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved Police Chief Jason McDonald to submit a grant application to Sourcewell for funding to purchase radios, Toughbooks and more for the Royalton Police Department and the Royalton Fire Department;
• Approved reinstating Tina Harrington as a full-time water/wastewater operator, beginning at $29.11 per hour;
• Approved the water/wastewater internship pay of $18 per hour;
• Approved hiring Looking Good Lawn at a total package price of $780. The package includes four applications during spring, summer and fall of pre/post emergency crabgrass control, dandelion and broadleaf weed control, spring fertilizer and more;
• Approved the Royalton Fire Department to purchase a printer at a cost to the city of up to $350 ($700 with Sourcewell’s 50/50 match grant);
• Approved the city’s data inventory policy, which identified City Clerk Leah Walberg as the city’s responsible authority and data practices compliance official, as well as the classification of specific data maintained;
• Approved final pay request #10 from Bolton and Menk in the amount of $285,856.43;
• Approved change order #6 in the amount of $69,907.84;
• Approved for the city to apply for a 50/50 matching grant from Sourcewell for technology upgrades;
• Was reminded the Board of Review is scheduled for April 17, at 1 p.m.;
• Proclaimed April 28 as Arbor Day. Arbor Day is observed nationally and worldwide as a special day for planting trees as tress improve quality of life by reducing erosion, moderating the temperature, providing widllife habitat, clearing the air and more. The city encourages residents of Royalton to care for their trees and woodlands and to plant trees for the city’s future well-being.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
