Kylie Waytashek goes over defenders for a 2-pointer in Saturday’s 54-29 win over the Crusaders. 

In the final game of the regular season, on senior night no less, the Royalton girls basketball made sure to end it with a win, taking down St. Cloud Cathedral, 54-29, Saturday, Feb. 25.

Right from the beginning the Royals jumped out to a quick start, building up a 28-13 lead entering the half.

Mya Wolbeck takes the ball down the court in Saturday’s game against St. Cloud Cathedral. 

