In the final game of the regular season, on senior night no less, the Royalton girls basketball made sure to end it with a win, taking down St. Cloud Cathedral, 54-29, Saturday, Feb. 25.
Right from the beginning the Royals jumped out to a quick start, building up a 28-13 lead entering the half.
They were able to capitalize on their first half performance by going on an 11 point run almost immediately. Following a St. Cloud 2-pointer, Kylie Waytashek, who was held to just five points in the first half, scored on three straight possessions, making two 3-point swishes and a 2-pointer to increase the teams’ lead to 36-15.
“She’s our leading scorer,” said Head Coach Brad Baumann. “When she gets rolling, it kinda opens up everything for everyone else. It takes a lot of pressure off our other players and they feel real comfortable. She loves that ability to score and she also does a great job distributing the ball. When she gets going, we’re usually in really good shape.”
With the Crusaders trying to stop Waytashek, Alise Schoenrock was left wide open and added another 3-pointer to make it 39-15.
The Crusaders managed to drain a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession but the Royals were unfazed. They went on another run of points, this time for 10, started by Waytashek once again. She scored on two free throws and another 3-pointer. Senior Mya Yourczek drained two free throws as well and senior Callie Novak sank a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 49-18.
The Crusaders tried to make a comeback but the Royals were able to comfortably coast to their ninth win in the final game of the season.
“It feels good,” Baumann said. “Especially on a senior day. We got all of the seniors in together. It’s really nice to get that win and then know that your on the upward swing heading into a really tough sectional (playoffs).”
Waytashek led the team with 21 points on 7-of-14 field goals. She drained three twos and four threes, as well as making 3-of-4 of her shots from the free throw line. She came down with four total rebounds and had four steals, three blocks and two assists.
Yourczek ended her regular season career scoring 13 points, making a 2-pointer, three threes and two free throws. She led the team with 10 rebounds and had two assists, two steals and a block.
Novak finished 1-for-1, draining a perfect 3-pointer in the final game. She also recorded a steal.
Senior Marizza Lenz wasn’t able to make a basket, but she contributed heavily in other areas, coming down with five rebounds, four offensive and one defensive, and she also tallied two assists.
Senior Ava Schoenrock contributed to the win with a defensive rebound, an assist and a blocked shot.
Senior Mya Wolbeck scored on 2-of-5 shots from the 3-point line, totaling six points. She also came down with eight rebounds, second-most on the team, and had two steals and an assist.
The Royals head into the postseason fielding a 9-16 record. Their first game will be Thursday, March 2.
