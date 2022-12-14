The Royalton Royals improved to 3-1 after a commanding 65-30 win over the Maple Lake Irish, Friday, Dec. 9.

Once again, it was Kylie Waytashek who was an unstoppable force for the Royals, scoring 31 points, nearly half of the team’s total. Waytashek finished 12-for-18 on field goals, hitting 7-of-10 on 2-pointers and 5-of-8 3-pointers. She also tied the team lead for rebounds, with seven, and blocked three shots.

