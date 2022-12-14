The Royalton Royals improved to 3-1 after a commanding 65-30 win over the Maple Lake Irish, Friday, Dec. 9.
Once again, it was Kylie Waytashek who was an unstoppable force for the Royals, scoring 31 points, nearly half of the team’s total. Waytashek finished 12-for-18 on field goals, hitting 7-of-10 on 2-pointers and 5-of-8 3-pointers. She also tied the team lead for rebounds, with seven, and blocked three shots.
Mya Yourczek also had herself a game, scoring 13 points for the Royals. She sank 6-of-9 field goals, all six coming on 2-pointers. She also caught six rebounds, had seven assists, six steals and two blocks.
The 3-1 Royals face Paynesville on the road, Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the hopes to keep their streak alive.
Pierz Pioneers
The Pioneers got their second win on the year, beating Staples-Motley, 66-34, Friday, Dec. 9.
In the home blowout, Alyssa Sadlovsky led the team in points scored, with 18. She finished 6-of-16 on total field goals, hitting 6-of-12 from inside the arc and 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.
Lily Riley kept pace with her teammate, scoring 17 points in the game against the Cardinals. Riley finished 3-of-7 on 3-pointers and sank 6-of-8 free throws.
The Pioneers improved to 2-0 and take on the Milaca Wolves on the road, Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
Swanville Bulldogs
The Swanville girls basketball team suffered a 51-48 loss to Browerville/Eagle Valley, Thursday, Dec. 8.
The Bulldogs fought the whole game, not giving up despite a 30-21 deficit at half. Unfortunately, they couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to 2-2 on the season.
Lauren Miller led her team in points scored, with 15. Lily Peterson finished the night with 12 points. Reese Jackson ended with 10 points.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-2 on the season and face Ashby at home, Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:15 p.m.
Upsala Cardinals
The Upsala Cardinals fell to 1-3 after a tough 60-35 loss to Osakis, Thursday, Dec. 8.
Sammy Pilarski had a team-high eight points scored. Maddie Koetter and Isabel Ripplinger scored 7 points each and Brenna Graves finished with five points.
The Cardinals hoped to get back in the win column as they travel to Little Falls to take on the Flyers, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m.
Little Falls Flyers
The Flyers got their first win of the season as they beat Staples-Motley on their own court, 59-43, Thursday, Dec. 8.
Little Falls was led by Sophie Sinclair and Kendal Swantek, who scored a combined 41 of the teams 59 points.
Sinclair finished the night with 23 total points, hitting 10-of-20 field goals, including 2-of-7 on 3-pointers. She also recorded five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Swantek scored 18 points for the Flyers, hitting on 8-of-14 field goals. She also recorded six steals and seven assists.
The Flyers improve to 1-2 and looked to turn that win into a streak, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m., as they hosted Upsala.
