The Royals volleyball team traveled to Foley, Tuesday, Sept. 27, and despite their best efforts, fell in three. They lost in matches of 18-25, 16-25 and 23-25.
Miscommunication seemed to be the major problem for the Royals, as there were several instances where the ball fell between two players.
Their best performance came in the third match. They had been playing catch-up for most of the first two matches, but in match three, they took an early 4-1 lead. The Falcons eventually closed the gap, but the Royals prevented them from taking a sizable lead. For the majority of the game, neither team gained any more than a one or two point lead.
The Falcons eventually found a rhythm and went on a streak of four points, taking a 13-16 lead. Royalton slowly clawed its way back into the game until the score was 20-23, Foley. The Royals added two more points to close the gap to 22-23, before an attempted block by the Royals ricocheted the ball out of bounds, putting the Falcons just one point away from ending the game.
Needing two points to get back in the game, the Royals responded with a solid dig from Hannah Kruger to Hattie Holm to Ashley Knettel, and Knettel found a gap in the defense to give the team life, with the score 23-24.
Unfortunately, the Falcons put a dagger in the Royals comeback with a kill of their own, ending the match 23-25, and thus the night.
Royalton’s next game is at home against Kimball, Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.
