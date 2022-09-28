vb
Royalton’s Haylie Wolbeck (10) goes up for a kill between two Falcons defenders in Tuesday’s match against Foley. 

The Royals volleyball team traveled to Foley, Tuesday, Sept. 27, and despite their best efforts, fell in three. They lost in matches of 18-25, 16-25 and 23-25.

Miscommunication seemed to be the major problem for the Royals, as there were several instances where the ball fell between two players.

knettel
Royal’s Ashley Knettel prepares to serve against the Falcons, Tuesday, Sept. 27. 

