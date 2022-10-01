The Royals football team came away with a close win over Paynesville, Friday, Sept. 30. In a game that came down to the wire, the Royals pulled off a 22-16 win on homecoming night to score their fourth win of the season.
Paynesville opened the scoring first, with a 43-yard TD pass by Grayson Fuchs. They managed to tack on an extra two points to give themselves an 8-0 lead.
The Royals responded with a 17-yard touchdown run by Will Gorecki. Unfortunately, they were unable to tie the game after a failed 2-point conversion, putting the score 8-6, Paynesville.
The Bulldogs added to their lead in the second when Fuchs scored on a 3-yard run. A successful 2-point conversion gave them a 10 point lead going into the second half.
Connor Carlson closed the gap with a 2-yard run up the middle for a score. Gorecki scoring on the 2-point conversion helped put the Royals back into the game, down 16-14.
With eight minutes left in the game, Gorecki broke open a run for 21 yards and gave the Royals the first lead of the night. James Vannurden pounded in the 2-point conversion to give the Royals a 22-16 lead.
It was at this point that the Bulldogs needed a big play. They attempted a trick play where they lined up two offensive linemen on the right hash in what seemed an attempted quick pass to the receiver with blockers in front but the offense was not lined up properly, causing a flag to be thrown for illegal formation, for which they were backed up five yards. A few plays later, the Bulldogs’ QB scrambled for a big gain, but was negated by a holding penalty which put them in a first and 25 situation.
The next two plays generated five total yards, bringing up a third and 20 at their own 34 yard line. Good coverage downfield by the Royals’ secondary forced Fuchs to keep the ball and scramble for just two yards. With the time winding down and the Bulldogs facing fourth and long in their own territory, the Royals just needed one more stop. Fuchs took the snap and only had a moment to set his feet and throw, courtesy of the Royals’ pass rush. The intended receiver was running a fade down the middle of the field but was covered by three Royals defenders who forced the incomplete pass, and thus a turnover on downs.
One first down later, and a handful of kneel downs, the Royals tallied their fourth win of the season.
The Royals struggled in the first half both offensively and defensively.
“We started off slow, we just weren’t clicking.” Head Coach Jamie Morford said. “Hats off to Paynesville. They came out and wanted it right away and they showed that they wanted it. The biggest thing is we kept beating ourselves with little opportunities. We kept missing those opportunities.”
Fortunately for the Royals, it’s not how you start but how you finish. Morford praised his group for stepping up late in the game and not giving up .
“The kids were gritty, they kept fighting,” Morford said. “We told them at half ‘Its a brand new game. It’s 0-0. Nothing else matters and we cant fix what happened in the first half. All we can do is go out and win the second half.’ And that’s what they did. They kept fighting and they got it done.”
The Royals amassed 231 total yards of offense, with Gorecki and Carlson leading the way on the ground. Gorecki recorded eight carries for 76 yards and two TDs. Carlson carried 21 times for 64 yards and a score. Yourczek completed 3-of-9 for 85 yards, with a completions of 38, to Jameson Klug, 36, to Vannurden and 11, to Carson Popp.
Defensively, they were led by Klug, who recorded four tackles, an assist and a TFL. Bryson Brezinka also recorded four solo tackles and Ashton Brezinka, Carlson, Vannurden, and Jackson Psyck all had three tackles.
The Royals play on the road against Eden Valley-Watkins, Friday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m.
