The Royals football team came away with a close win over Paynesville, Friday, Sept. 30. In a game that came down to the wire, the Royals pulled off a 22-16 win on homecoming night to score their fourth win of the season.

Paynesville opened the scoring first, with a 43-yard TD pass by Grayson Fuchs. They managed to tack on an extra two points to give themselves an 8-0 lead.

