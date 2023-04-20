By Blake Bartels
Sports Editor
The Royalton softball team got off to a rough start to their season after suffering an 18-7 loss to Browerville, Thursday, April 13.
It was the Royals first time on the field after the snowy conditions and it gave them a slow start. They found themselves down by four runs after the first inning.
It wasn’t until the fifth inning that the Royals’ truly struggled, allowing Browerville to run away with the game and ruining the Royals’ opening game.
They dropped to 0-1 and hosted Long Prairie, Tuesday, April 18, where they fell once more, 14-3.
The sour luck started early as starting pitcher Rachel Cekalla took a line drive to the leg that forced her to leave the game early. Brooke Wenner took over on the mound, pitching the remainder of the game, 4.1 innings. Wenner gave up nine earned runs, struck out seven batters and walked two.
At the plate, Maddison Albright recorded two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Sophia Conrad had one hit on two at bats. She recorded an RBI, a walk and a sacrifice bunt. Anouk VanBerlo finished hitting two balls on three at bats.
Royalton hopes to get its first win, Thursday, April 20, at home against ACGC.
Swanville Bulldogs
The Swanville Bulldogs came out swinging in their first game against the Osakis Silverstreaks, Thursday, April 13. They cruised to a 12-2 win after five innings.
Avery Douglas had four hits on four at bats. She scored four times, had one RBI and had two stolen bases. Theresa Bryce had three hits on four at bats, driving in three runs, hitting two doubles and scoring twice as well.
Amelia Hudalla and Harlee Schultz both had two hits. Hudalla drove in two runs and Schultz had one RBI, a triple and scored twice.
Kennedee Chuba took the win on the mound. She pitched all five innings, striking out seven batters, walking two and only giving up two hits.
After a great start against Osakis, they upped their game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Friday, April 14, winning 14-3.
Douglas took the win on the mound this time. She struck out 11 batters and walked four, while only allowing six hits.
She was also the team’s best hitter, notching three hits on four at bats. She scored twice, was walked twice and had another steal.
Schultz, Bryce and Sam Sobiech all recorded two hits. Schultz scored three times and recorded an RBI, Bryce had two runs and two RBIs and Sobiech recorded two RBIs as well.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 and played Upsala on the road, Tuesday, April 18. (See separate story).
Upsala Cardinals
Upsala’s first game started strong and ended strong as they held off the LPGE Thunder 8-3, Friday, April 14.
The Cardinals jumped to a lead after scoring two runs in the first and two in the second while holding the Thunder scoreless.
In the fourth, the Cardinals added three more runs while still staying solid on defense, taking a 7-0 lead.
It wasn’t until the top of the fifth that the Thunder managed to get on the board, scoring three runs. The Cardinals added one more run in the bottom of the inning to make it 8-3 and managed to hold them off to get their first win of 2023.
Hannah Luedtke drove in two runs on one hit and scored once. Isabelle Leners also drove in two runs on two hits, including a double.
Leners also took the win on the mound, striking out 13 batters in seven innings. She gave up just six hits and had one walk.
Their next game was Monday, April 17 against Milaca, where they got off to yet another hot start. Against the Wolves, they jumped out to an eight-run lead after two innings, ultimately winning 11-5.
Molly Leners had the best batting performance, driving in three runs one hit, a double. Isabel Leners hit a 2-run home run and Madalin Koetter drove in two runs on two hits.
Pitching was Isabelle Leners, once again. She gave up just nine hits and five earned runs. She struck out seven batters and walked one.
The Cardinals improved to 2-0 as they hosted Swanville, Tuesday, April 18. (See separate story).
Pierz Pioneers
After the shutout victory over Holdingford, Thursday, April 13, the Pioneers continued their triumphant ways after shutting out Staples-Motley, Tuesday, April 18, 15-0. The team as a whole had six hits and one error.
Frankie Seelen had another perfect game, pitching a no hitter and striking out 10 batters.
At the plate, Maddie Gaffke hit an RBI double and Britney Schommer drove in two runs and scored once herself. Lily Riley also drove in a run and scored once.
The Pioneers improved to 2-0 and travel to Royalton, Friday, April 21.
