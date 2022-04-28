The Royals baseball team played Atwater/Cosmos/Grove City, Thursday, April 21, in a double header. The Royals got off to a hot start in game one before the Falcons soared back in the final inning to win the first match of the night, 5-3.
The defense for the Royals was incredible for most of the game.
In the first inning, the Royals were quick to get off the field, led by pitcher Blake Albright, who got three outs in three batters. In the team’s first at bat, they managed to get a few runners on base, but were unable to drive in any runs.
In the second inning, the Falcons had a little more success, but the Royals defense kept them in check. With a runner on second, the Falcons hit a bomb into right field. Jameson Klug was able to scoop up the ball and gun it all the way home, just in time to catch the runner before he scored.
The next at bats for the Royals saw no success, with a groundout and two strikeouts to quickly send the game into the third.
The Royals defense was quick to get off the field yet again as the Falcons would connect with the ball, but were unable to get on base. Three ground balls in a row fielded by Albright, Jacob Leibold and Cal Ollman, led to three quick outs.
The games first runs came in the bottom of the third. With two outs and runners on second and third, Gabe Gorecki hit a bomb over the left fielder’s head to drive in two runs, making it a 2-0 game. Gorecki stole third on a wild pitch, but a strikeout would end the inning.
Following a groundout to start the fourth, the Falcons were able to put some pressure on the Royals’ defense. A batter made it to first after an error from the Royals infield. Another grounder sent that runner to second, but also gave the Falcons their second out. The Falcons hit another ground ball past the third baseman, but were unable to advance, leaving runners on first and second. A wild pitch sent the runners to second and third. With two outs, the Falcons were threatening to tie the game up, but Albright struck out the next batter to send them back into the dugout.
It was a back and forth defensive battle until the top of the seventh.
With the game on the line, the Falcons stepped up and took the lead late, scoring all five of their runs in the final inning.
Now playing from behind, the Royals needed to step up and drive in some runs. Unfortunately, the next three batters all struck out to end the game.
Gabe Gorecki was the one of the better batters for the Royals’ first game, hitting 1-for-3 with an RBI and a double. Will Gorecki also hit 1-for-3, but had a walk and a stolen base.
Albright pitched for 6 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts, eight hits, and five runs earned.
The Royals bounced back in the second game and beat the Falcons, 8-3.
It was a close game until the fourth, when the Royals scored three runs to put the game out of reach and make sure the Falcons couldn’t pull out another come from behind victory.
In the second game, Will Gorecki hit 1-for-1 with three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI. Drew Yourczek hit 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI.
Leibold was the winning pitcher, pitching for four innings and recording three strikes and two walks.
The Royals improved to 2-1 as they got set to host Maple Lake, Tuesday, April 26.
They crushed the Irish in a 16-6 victory. The Royals were up 8-6 going into the bottom of the sixth, but managed to blow open the game late, scoring eight runs, to end the game.
Drew Yourczek had his best game of the season, hitting 4-for-4, driving in five runs and scoring twice, himself.
Nicholas Leibold was the winning pitcher for the Royals, pitching one inning, and recording two strikeouts, one hit and one run.
The Royals improved to 3-1 as they travel to Paynesville to take on the Bulldogs, Thursday, April 28.
