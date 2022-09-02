The Royals football season could not have gotten off to a better start. They cruised to a 52-0 win over the Minnewaska Area Lakers, Thursday, Sept. 1.
Royalton got off to an early 6-0 lead after the defense forced the Lakers into a three and out. Drew Yourczek finished the first drive with a 6-yard TD pass to WR Jameson Klug. The Royals attempted a 2-point conversion, but were unsuccessful.
On the Lakers’ next drive, Connor Carlson forced a fumble that was recovered by Jonathan Bzdock at the 28-yard line, prime position to score again. Unfortunately, Yourczek didn’t see the Lakers linebacker and was picked off two players later.
The Royals defense was stout, forcing another three and out.
Following the Lakers’ punt, on the first play of the drive Will Gorecki took the handoff from Yourczek and bounced it to the outside. He outran the entire Lakers defense for a 41-yard touchdown. After another unsuccessful 2-point conversion, the Royals had a 12-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.
The Royals’ next drive went 33 yards in just two plays, with Carlson scoring on a 33-yard touchdown run with 4:54 minutes left in the first. The 2-point conversion attempt was stopped again, bringing the score to 18-0.
In the second quarter, the Lakers offense finally crossed midfield, but found themselves in a 4th and 4 situation. With the ball on the Royals’ 24, they elected to go for the first down. Lakers’ QB PJ Johnson took the snap, rolled the right, looking for an open man, but instead found Yourczek who picked off the pass at the 23 yard line.
After the interception, the Royals drove down the field, aided by a 57-yard run by Carlson on the first play. They scored on a 24-yard catch and run by James Vannurden, for the fourth touchdown of the half. After coming up short on the 2-point conversion again, the Royals held a 24-0 lead.
The Royals kept their foot on the gas the rest of the game, scoring three touchdowns in the third, a Carson Popp 20-yard touchdown reception, a 1-yard TD run by Carlson, and a Cal Ollman 25-yard TD run.
Going into the fourth, the Royals had a 46-0 lead over the Lakers. They scored once more on an Ethan Block 37-yard TD run.
The Royals held the Lakers offense to just 91 total yards. They held them to just 1-13 on third downs, and forced two turnovers. Carlson led the team in tackles with eight total, including a TFL and a FF. Block was second in tackles with seven, including three TFLs, and Eli Psyck recorded five tackles and two TFLs.
Offensively, the Royals recorded 361 total yards, 268 rushing and 93 passing. They were 3-10 on third downs and only had one turnover. Yourczek finished 5-11 with 88 yards, three TDs and a pick. On the ground, Carlson dominated with 157 yards on 13 carries, two TDs and one reception of 35 yards. Popp was the team’s leading receiver, catching three passes for 28 yards and a score.
The Royals improve to 1-0 and the season. With the jitters officially shaken off, they travel to face the 0-1 Holdingford Huskers, Friday, Sept. 9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.