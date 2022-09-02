carlson
Buy Now

Royals’ Connor Carlson (22) makes a tackle, knocking the ball out of the hands of the Lakers’ runningback in the first quarter of the team’s blowout win over Minnewaska. 

The Royals football season could not have gotten off to a better start. They cruised to a 52-0 win over the Minnewaska Area Lakers, Thursday, Sept. 1.

Royalton got off to an early 6-0 lead after the defense forced the Lakers into a three and out. Drew Yourczek finished the first drive with a 6-yard TD pass to WR Jameson Klug. The Royals attempted a 2-point conversion, but were unsuccessful.

gorecki
Buy Now

Royalston’s Will Gorecki coasting into the endzone after a 41-yard score in the first wuarter of the team’s 56-0 win over the Lakers.

Tags

Load comments