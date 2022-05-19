The Royalton track and field team traveled to Belgrade High School for the Central Minnesota Conference Championship Meet, Tuesday, May 17.
Connor Carlson took first place in the 800 meter run, finishing nearly two seconds ahead of his competition, with a time of 2:11.30.
James Vannurden won the triple jump, traveling a distance of 38’ 7”.
In the high jump, Vannurden took second, clearing the pole at 5’ 8”.
The boys relay teams were very clean. The 4x400 team ran away with the first place title. They finished nearly seven seconds ahead of all other teams, with a time of 3:45.87. The legs were run by Zach Ellerbusch, David Fountain, Jackson Psyck and Carlson.
The 4x200 relay team took second, finishing in 1:37.61. The legs were run by Ellerbusch, Vannurden, Psyck and Carlson.
The 4x800 team placed second, with a time of 9:34.69. The legs were run by James Campbell, Tim Plumski, Isaiah Solorz and Bradley Fernelius.
In the girls events, Erin Borash ran her fastest time of the season in the 1600. She placed second, running a 5:51.37.
Aurora Walberg narrowly missed out on first place in the 300 meter hurdles. In a photo finish race, she ran a 49.73 and the first place runner, Jocelyn Zoller from Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, finished with a 49.72, just .01 ahead of Walberg.
Mya Yourczek took first place in the finals in the shot put, throwing for 34’ 1 1/2”. She finished in second in the long jump, with a leap of 32’ 4 1/2”.
The girls 4x100 relay team, run by Claire Prokott Baley Bueckers, Walberg and Yourczek, finished second, with a time of 53.34.
The Royals’ next meet will be Tuesday, May 24, in Pierz, for the track and field subsections meet.
