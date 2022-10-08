The Royalton Royals football team nearly overcame a 20-point deficit against Eden Valley-Watkins, Friday, Oct. 7, but weren’t able to take the lead in their 28-24 loss.
The Eagles scored on two explosive plays to start the game, a 56-yard run and a 58-yard pass, to go up 14-0.
The Royals were able to find their footing in the second. Connor Carlson put the Royals on the board on an 8-yard run, followed by a successful 2-point conversion by Drew Yourczek.
The Eagles held a 14-8 lead entering the second half. They increased their lead on a 5-yard TD pass and a successful 2-point conversion to go up 22-8.
They scored once more in the fourth, on an 8-yard TD pass, but failed the conversion attempt, with the score sitting at 28-8.
The Royals needed to dig themselves out of a hole if they were to win. They started by marching down the field and scoring on a 9-yard reception from Yourczek to James Vannurden, with Yourczek punching in the 2-pointer, bringing the game to 28-16.
The Royals defense held the Eagles on their ensuing drive and gave their offense the ball back.
The offense went back on the field and drove down once again, scoring on a Carlson 10-yard TD run. Carlson added two more points after the conversion attempt, making it a one score game, 28-24.
Unfortunately, the Royals were unable to take the lead before time ran out, and they took their second loss on the season, falling to 4-2.
The offense mustered 313 total yards, 125 passing and 188 rushing. They struggled on third downs, only converting 4-for-14, and were solid on fourth down, 4-for-8.
Yourczek completed eight passes for 125 yards, with a touchdown and a pick. He also led the team in rushing with 93 yards on 18 carries. His main target for the game was Vannurden who racked up four receptions for over 100 yards, 104, and a score, with a 69 yard reception. Carson Popp and Will Gorecki had two receptions each, for 16 and five yards, respectively.
Carlson scored twice on the ground, racking up 71 yards on 19 carries. Gorecki carried the ball nine times for 24 yards.
Defensively, the Royals gave up 377 total yards, allowing the Eagles to convert on 8-of-13 third downs. They were led by Carlson, who tallied eight solo tackles. Colton Hinderschied recorded four tackles and a TFL and Vannurden and Bryson Brezinka recorded three tackles.
The Royals travel to Rockford next week, Friday, Oct. 14, to take on the 3-2 Rockets.
