The Royalton baseball team was handed its first loss of the season, Thursday, May 4. In a doubleheader against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, it was a stalemate for most of game one, with the only run coming in the third inning from BBE. Royalton lost 1-0 to fall to 3-1 on the year.

Ethan Albright finished with two hits and Nick Leibold recorded one.

Tags

Load comments