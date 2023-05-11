The Royalton baseball team was handed its first loss of the season, Thursday, May 4. In a doubleheader against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, it was a stalemate for most of game one, with the only run coming in the third inning from BBE. Royalton lost 1-0 to fall to 3-1 on the year.
Ethan Albright finished with two hits and Nick Leibold recorded one.
Jonah Schneider pitched very well, taking the mound for six innings. He struck out eight batters, walked one and gave up one run on six hits.
In the second game, Royalton managed to find its groove immediately, driving in seven runs in the first inning. BBE started to crawl back into the game, scoring four runs by the fourth inning, but Royalton shut down any chance of a comeback with five more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 12-4 lead.
They ended up with the win in game to by a final score of 14-4, recording 13 hits as a team.
Drew Yourczek drove in a team-leading three RBIs on two hits, one being a double. Brady Yourczek also recorded three RBIs and a double. Cal Ollman drove in two runs on one hit and scored twice.
On the mound, Brady pitched for five innings, where he recorded three strikeouts, three walks and four runs, one earned, on just two hits.
The split against BBE put the Royals’ record at 4-1 on the season.
They took on Holdingford on the road, Wednesday, May 10.
USA Patriots
The Patriots finally hit a stretch of luck, Thursday, May 4, when they took on both Browerville-Eagle Valley and St. John’s Prep. They defeated both teams by scores of 9-7 and 10-0, respectively, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
Against BEV, Jack Primus recorded three RBIs on two hits, both of them doubles. Tyson Leners finished his game with two RBIs on two hits. Bryce Binek and Hunter Moore both recorded three hits each, with Binek recording a double and two runs and Moore recording three runs.
Primus took the mound for 4.1 innings, striking out one batter and walking seven. He gave up three earned runs on two hits.
Against the Johnnies, the Patriots had a field day at the plate. Caden Beseman led the team in hits, with three, and had two doubles. Leners and Hunter Boeckermann recorded two hits each, with both players recording a double. Moore’s lone hit was an RBI triple.
Tyler Czech took the win on the mound for the Patriots. In five innings, Czech gave up zero runs on three hits and struck out four batters.
At 4-4, the USA Patriots looked to get above .500 for the first time since week one. They played Pequot Lakes, Monday, May 8, where they were unable to hold off for the win, losing 3-2 in the final inning.
USA scored two runs in the first and Pequot Lakes matched with two of their own in the second. It stayed 2-2 until the bottom of the seventh, when Pequot Lakes managed to find a crack in the defense to score the game winning run.
Primus recorded two hits, including a double, scored once and stole one base.
Riley Johannes and Leners recorded one RBI each.
Daniel Kokett took the mound for the Patriots, pitching for 6.1 innings. He struck out two batters, walked three and gave up three runs on five hits.
The loss dropped the Patriots below .500, to 4-5. Their next game is Thursday, May 11, at Parkers Prairie.
Little Falls Flyers
The Little Falls baseball team hosted Detroit Lakes, Wednesday, May 3, and improved to 5-2 after a 5-1 victory over the Lakers.
Hudson Filippi recorded three RBIs for the Flyers, tallying two hits, with one being a three-run home run.
Carter Oothoudt recorded an RBI double and stole two bases.
Beau Thoma pitched for five innings against the Lakers, striking out 10 batters, walking five and allowing one run, zero earned, on zero hits.
With their record at 5-2, Little Falls traveled to St. Cloud to play in a tournament, Friday, May 5.
In St. Cloud, the Flyers dominated the New Ulm Eagles, 12-0, with pitcher Matt Filippi pitching a no-hitter. He took the mound for all seven innings, throwing out nine batters and walking just one.
Thoma and Oothoudt took control of the plate, driving in three runs each. Thoma recorded two hits, scored once and stole one base and Oothoudt finished with one hit, two scores and two sacrifices.
The Flyers improved to 6-2 after the win, but the celebration didn’t carry over to the next game, as they were on the receiving end of an 18-0 beat down from Elk River, Saturday, May 6.
Against Elk River, they were held without a hit. On the mound, Zach Gwost took the loss, after 1.1 innings pitched. He struck out two batters, walked four and allowed eight runs, six earned on one hit. Charlie Smieja pitched the remainder of the game, striking out one batter and walking six. Smieja gave up 10 runs, five earned, on eight hits.
Falling to 6-3, the Flyers looked to bounce back against St. Cloud, Tuesday, May 9.
It was a close match, but they managed to hold off the Crusaders to win 4-3. Hudson Filippi drove in two runs on just one hit and Thoma recorded a heat on all three of his at bats. Thoma also stole two bases.
On the mound, Thoma pitched the whole game. He struck out six batters, walked three and allowed two earned runs on two hits.
Little Falls improved to 7-3 and look to build off of their win, Thursday, May 11, when they host Milaca.
Pierz Pioneers
The Pioneers hosted Mora, Tuesday, May 9, in a rematch. They defeated the Mustangs, 12-1, May 5.
Against the Mustangs, Pierz was handed its first loss of the season, being shutout 4-0. Young finished with three hits at the plate, one being a double.
Brayden Haberman took the mound for six innings. He recorded six strikeouts, three walks and gave up four runs, zero earned, on just one hit.
The Pioneers fell to 5-1. They face off against St. Cloud in a road doubleheader, Thursday, May 11.
