The Royalton Royals played the Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles in the Section 5AA Championship game, Friday, Nov. 4. They left it all out on the field, but came up short, in a heartbreaking overtime loss, 26-20.
The Royals defense got off to a hot start, forcing a three and out on their first defensive drive. On EVW’s second play, QB Nolan Geislinger wasn’t ready for the snap and lost 18 yards, pinning them inside their own five yard line.
On the Royals’ first offensive drive, they continued the momentum. Connor Carlson took the first play for 24 yards up the middle. Two plays later, he broke off another big run. After breaking multiple tackles, he bulled his way into the endzone for a 19-yard touchdown, giving the Royals an early lead just over three minutes in the game. The 2-point conversion failed, keeping the score 6-0.
The Eagles found more success on their second drive. Running a hurry-up offense, they were able to drive down the field. The Royals defense managed to buckle down, holding them to a fourth and six at the Royals’ 36. QB Geislinger tried to complete a slant route to his receiver, but Will Gorecki was there to break up the pass and turn the ball over on downs.
On the Royals’ ensuing drive, QB Drew Yourczek threw a deep ball fade to WR Jameson Klug, but the Eagles defender got a little grabby, drawing a defensive pass interference, and giving the Royals a fresh set of downs, 15 yards down the field.
The Eagles defense managed to force the Royals into a fourth and three at the Eagles’ 36. A false start pushed the Royals back five yards, but they still went for the first. Yourczek took the snap and rolled to his left. Carson Popp managed to get a few yards of separation from the defender and caught the ball on an out route. He picked up 12 yards, giving the Royals a first down inside the 25 yard line.
The Eagles defense was tough, though. They forced the Royals into another fourth down, this time a fourth and goal at the 10 yard line. This time, the Royals tried a little trickery. Yourczek took the snap and tossed the ball to Gorecki. Gorecki faked the run and tried to throw the ball to Popp in the back of the endzone, but it was well defended, forcing a turnover on downs.
In the second, the Eagles managed to put points on the board in a 3-yard TD run. They converted the 2-point conversion, taking an 8-6 lead.
After losing the lead, things got worse for the Royals. On the ensuing kickoff, the kick was a line drive right to the front line of the Royals kick return. The ball bounced off a Royals player and right back to the Eagles, and they recovered the loose ball. They drove down the field once again, and scored on a 4-yard run to take a 14-6 lead. And just like that, the Royals were down by eight.
Royalton rebounded on their next drive. With time winding down in the first half, James Vannurden caught a pass and took it for 15 yards. Carlson broke off a run for 21 yards. The Eagles defense forced the Royals into a fourth and one situation, but Yourczek got just enough to get the first down.
With under a minute left, Yourczek completed a 12 yard pass to Gorecki. A personal foul for an illegal hit to the helmet put them inside the five yard line. On the very next play, Yourczek took the snap and dropped back to pass. After going through his reads, he scrambled to his right and found Vannurden wide open in the endzone. The 2-point conversion failed again but they managed to close the gap a bit, going to the half down 14-12.
In the third quarter, after each team exchanged three and outs, the Royals found some traction on offense once again. They had a short field, starting at their opponent’s 37 yard line. The first two plays netted -5 yards, but on third and 15, Yourczek completed a perfect deep ball to Vannurden, who went up over the defender, high-pointing the ball, and coming down with a 30-yard gain. Just a few plays later, the Royals found the endzone on a 7-yard option play to Gorecki, who took the pitch and raced to the pylon, breaking the plane and giving the Royals the lead once more. They successfully scored a 2-point conversion after getting a good push up front on a halfback dive by Carlson to make it a 20-14 game, with 6:32 left in the third.
The Eagles responded well on their next drive. After a solid kickoff return put them at the 50 yard line, they drove down the field and tied the game at 20-20 on a 13 yard run by QB Geislinger. The Royals were able to keep them from taking the lead, stuffing them on the 2-point conversion.
The fourth quarter saw both offenses be held in check. The Eagles got close to scoring in the final minute of regulation, but the Royals forced a turnover on downs with 32 seconds left. Royalton ran out the rest of the clock, sending the Section 5AA Championship Game into overtime.
Similar to college football overtime rules, each team gets four plays from the 10 yard line to score. If the first team scores, the second team gets a chance to tie it up.
The Eagles started OT with the ball and, in just one play, scored on a 10 yard QB draw up the middle. The Royals managed to stop the 2-point conversion, but the Eagles now held a 26-20 lead.
The Royals had four plays to tie the game. Their first play lost two yards, and the second gained one. And two incomplete passes ended the game, 26-20, and the Royals’ season.
The Royals offense was hot and cold all night. When they weren’t forced into a three and out, they drove down the field and scored, or nearly scored. They mustered 245 yards of offense, 153 on the ground and 92 through the air. They struggled on third down conversions, converting 2-of-9 and they were 2-of-4 on fourth down conversions.
Yourczek finished the night completing 6-of-14 passes, with one TD and one interception, and 17 rushing yards. His favorite target was Vannurden, who caught three passes for 54 yards. Gorecki caught two passes for 24 yards.
Carlson led the ground game, totaling 96 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Gorecki finished with 12 carries for 38 yards and a score.
The defense gave up 310 yards of offense, 177 on the ground and 133 through the air. They were solid on third and fourth downs, holding them on 8-of-17 and 3-of-6, respectively.
Bryson Brezinka led the team in total tackles, with six. Jackson Psyck finished second on the team, with five. Carlson, Yourczek, Ethan Block and Gorecki all finished with two total tackles.
“The kids played hard,” said Head Coach Jamie Morford. “They gave everything they had. I’m proud of these seniors. I’m proud of how hard they worked, and everything they did. To take a team like that, down to the wire, into overtime, there’s not much more to say. We are so proud of them.”
The Royals finished their 2022 campaign with a 7-3 record, including a playoff win and a section championship appearance.
