royals
Buy Now

The 2022 Royals finish second place in the Section 5AA Tournament. 

The Royalton Royals played the Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles in the Section 5AA Championship game, Friday, Nov. 4. They left it all out on the field, but came up short, in a heartbreaking overtime loss, 26-20.

The Royals defense got off to a hot start, forcing a three and out on their first defensive drive. On EVW’s second play, QB Nolan Geislinger wasn’t ready for the snap and lost 18 yards, pinning them inside their own five yard line.

connor
Buy Now

Royals’ Connor Carlson scores the games first touchdown on a 19-yard run in the Section 5AA Championship game. 

Tags

Load comments