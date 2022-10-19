cc
Marcus Hayes running down the final stretch of the race in the CMC meet, Tuesday, Oct. 18. 

The Royalton Royals cross-country team hosted the Central Minnesota Conference meet, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

On a chilly day, the Royals fielded both a girls and a boys varsity squad. Unfortunately, the girls squad was unable to complete the race as a whole, due to an injury.

