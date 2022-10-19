The Royalton Royals cross-country team hosted the Central Minnesota Conference meet, Tuesday, Oct. 18.
On a chilly day, the Royals fielded both a girls and a boys varsity squad. Unfortunately, the girls squad was unable to complete the race as a whole, due to an injury.
Of the four runners who did finish, two of them were seventh graders.
The girls all finished one after the other, with Abigail Roering being the first Royals runner to cross the finish line, taking 36th, with a time of 26.33.6.
Aurora Walberg was the next Royal to cross, taking 37th, with a time of 26:48.6. She was followed closely by seventh grader Maya Olson, who finished in 38th, with a time of 26:54.6. Two seconds later, seventh grader Kaylee Hoheisel crossed in 39th place, with a time of 26:56.6.
The Royals boys placed fifth out of seven teams. Despite the placement, Royals Head Cross-Country Coach Michael Marschel praised his team for their fight and their improvements from teh following race.
“Our boys ran fairly well. Our conference is very tough,” Marschel said. “All our boys ran faster than last Tuesday.”
Marcus Hayes was the first to cross the finish line for the Royals, taking 11th place with a time of 19:03.9
Lane Olson wasn’t far behind Hayes, crossing the finish line at 19:27.2, to take 16th place.
Cole Hofstad earned a 30th place finish, crossing the line with a time of 20:45.7.
Isaac Neutz and Adon Ripple finished back-to-back, in 33rd and 34th place, respectively. Neutz finished with a time of 20:49.2 and Ripple finished with a time of 20:52.3, to round out the top five Royalton runners.
