Royals girls golfers (from left): Hannah Krueger, Kayla Sobiech, Mya Wolbeck, Haylie Wolbeck, Kendel Hagen, Chloe Piotrowski, Brooke Meek and Coach Ryan Marwitz

The Royals girls golfers finished up their busy week, playing in their third match in four days, Thursday, May 4, in Kimball.

They continued to show improvement, but finished last among four teams, with a final score of 250.

