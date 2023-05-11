The Royals girls golfers finished up their busy week, playing in their third match in four days, Thursday, May 4, in Kimball.
They continued to show improvement, but finished last among four teams, with a final score of 250.
Leading the team was Hannah Krueger, who placed 12th overall with a 61. Kayla Sobiech, Chloe Piotrowski and Kendel Hagen all finished with 63 strokes.
Their next meet took place in Paynesville, Monday, May 8, their fourth meet in six days.
Against the four teams who completed the meet, they took fourth, with an overall stroke count of 258.
Sobiech scored a 60, which put her in 11th place, overall.
“The girls have done a great job handling so much competitive golf so quickly, with very little opportunity to practice on a golf course,” said Head Coach Ryan Marwitz. “Their scores have been a bit up and down, but that is to be expected when learning a new sport and having less than ideal circumstances to practice in this spring.”
With so many meets to start the season, it’s hard to stay positive and keep working hard, but Marwitz says the team has been full of positivity and dedication. He praised the girls for progressively getting better and better each meet, saying he sees more pars and bogeys, which shows they are capable of shooting lower scores.
They finally got a few days of practice after Paynesville, and they don’t play again until Monday, May 15, in Sauk Centre.
