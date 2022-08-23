royals
Offensive Coordinator Brad Baumann going over the offense with Will Gorecki (8), Carson Popp (16), Conner Carlson, and Drew Yourczek (4) during practice.

The Royals football team is looking to build off of their 8-2 2021-22 season. They were tied first in the district but the team is looking to be better this year.

Head Coach Jamie Morford knows his team inside and out as he enters his 11th season as head coach with 22 total years on the staff.

