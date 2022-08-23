The Royals football team is looking to build off of their 8-2 2021-22 season. They were tied first in the district but the team is looking to be better this year.
Head Coach Jamie Morford knows his team inside and out as he enters his 11th season as head coach with 22 total years on the staff.
Morford credits his players with having the size and speed to be better than last year.
“Last year we were fairly fast,” Morford said. “But this year we are really fast.”
Morford also said that the senior leadership is some of the best he’s had. With 14 seniors and four seniors who have been four-year starters, the team has no shortage of leaders.
One of those leaders is offensive tackle/defensive end Jackson Psyck, who’s been a four year starter for the Royals. Psyck said he believes the number of returning players gives the team a competitive edge over their opponents, due to how long they have been together and have several years of chemistry built up.
“We have a pretty good chemistry working with each other since junior high,” Psyck said. “We have a pretty good team set up.”
The Royals’ schedule will not be a cakewalk this season. They play tough opponents like Pierz, Rockford, and Minewaska.
Morford said that the team will have no week off this year with the amount of competition they face. His team will be tested every week to see if it is getting better and improving in the areas that need improving and he is confident that his team will rise to the challenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.