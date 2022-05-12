The Royals baseball team fell to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Thursday, May 5, in a double header. They lost the first game in a 4-3 overtime loss, and the second in a 9-0 shutout.
The first game went into extra innings and the Jaguars managed to score a run in the top of the eight and hold the Royals.
The loss brought the Royals their fourth loss, bringing their record to 4-4.
Jameson Klug had the best batting average, hitting 2-for-4. Jonah Schneider was the losing pitcher.
The second game saw the Royals only record three hits as a team, by Ben Albright, Jacob Leibold and Klug.
The Royals fell to 4-5 following the losses. They hoped to rebound against the Foley Falcons, Friday, May 6, but the Falcons outplayed them, 10-6.
The game was tied, 4-4, until the Falcons scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Royals attempted a last second comeback in the final inning but could only muster two runs before the home team got the third out, ending the game.
Tyler Swenson found the most success for the Royals in the batter’s box, driving in two runs on three hits.
Nicholas Leibold took the loss on the mound for the Royals. In four innings, he allowed 10 runs on 12 hits, seven earned, but struck out five batters.
The Royals fell to 4-6 on the year. They rebounded against Holdingford, Monday, May 9, winning 4-3 at home.
Jacob Leibold pitched four innings, striking out four batters, and giving up one hit.
Drew Yourczek had the best performance at the plate, driving in two runs on two hits, one being a double. Will Gorecki and Albright also recorded two hits.
The Royals’ record improved to 5-6, and they will face Maple Lake, Monday, May 16.
Pierz wins seven in a row
The Pioneers dominated the Osakis Silverstreaks 11-1, Thursday, May 5.
They scored at least one run in every inning, and kept the Silverstreaks scoreless until the fourth. The Pioneers scored five runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Andy Winscher was the winning pitcher. He pitched five innings, throwing out six batters and only allowed one run on two hits.
Reese Young went 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in three runs and stealing two bases. He recorded two singles and a double. Jeremy Bingesser also drove in two runs, hitting a triple.
The Pioneers improved to 5-3, with their next game at Mora, Friday, May 6. They came out with a 9-4 victory, led by Young, this time on the mound. He was the winning pitcher for the Pioneers, striking out a whopping 13 batters, and only allowing one hit.
Leading the way at the plate were Max Barclay, Kirby Fischer and Chase Becker, who all recorded three hits. Barclay was perfect in the box hitting three singles, while Becker drove in two runs, and Fischer stole two bases.
The Pioneers improved to 6-3 on the season. Their next game against St. Cloud Cathedral, Tuesday, May 10, gave them their seventh and eighth win.
In a double header, the Pioneers won 6-2 and 8-3.
In game one, Bingesser was the winning pitcher. He struck out five batters and only gave up two runs on six hits. He also hit a two-run homer.
Winscher drove in two runs on one hit, as well.
Game two saw Ben Virnig drive in three runs on three hits, and Winscher connected on two at-bats, scoring once.
Winscher took the win on the mound. He struck out eight batters and walked two. He only gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits in 6.2 innings.
The sweep of St. Cloud propels the Pioneers’ record to 8-3. They travel to Foley, Tuesday, May 17.
Flyers face tough stretch.
The Flyers fell to Albany 6-1, Thursday, May 5.
The team as a whole, mustered one hit, but that one hit was a home run by Zach Gwost in the sixth.
George Moore was the losing pitcher for the Flyers. He pitched four innings, he gave up six runs, five earned, on nine hits. He struck out three batters and walked one.
Following a three-game losing streak, the Flyers are now 3-4. Their next game didn’t snap their streak as they lost to Maple Grove 6-3, Friday, May 6.
After the Crimson scored three runs in the second, the Flyers tied it up in the fourth. The game went into extra innings, with the Crimson scoring three more runs in the top of the ninth. Unfortunately, the Flyers couldn’t bring home any runs after that, dropping them to 3-5.
Matt Filippi seemed to have the most success at the plate, hitting 3-for-4 and scoring once. His cousin, Hudson Filippi, drove in two runs on a double.
Taking the loss on the mound for the Flyers was Beau Thoma, who pitched 2 1/3 innings. Thoma walked one batter and allowed three runs on five hits.
The Flyers’ bad luck continued in their game against Owatonna, Saturday, May 7, as they lost 7-1.
The team only recorded four total hits, from Riley Czech, Owen Bode, and Hudson and Matt Filippi.
Hudson Filippi drove in the Flyers only run on a double.
Czech took the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs, two earned, on five hits. He struck out three batters and walked three.
Later that day, they played against St. Cloud Cathedral, but lost, 4-1.
Matt Filippi had the most success at the plate, getting two hits on three at-bats.
Collin Kray had success at the mound, striking out 10 batters and only giving up two earned runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.
The losing streak for Little Falls continued as they fell to 3-7.
The Flyers were in need of a win and got two in a double header against Zimmerman, Tuesday, May 10, with a 11-1 win and a 12-1 win.
In game one, Matt Filippi was unstoppable at the plate, hitting all four of his at-bats, including a home run and a double, to drive in three runs. He also scored three times and stole a base.
Moore recorded three RBIs on two hits, one being a double. He also stole one base and scored once.
Pitcher Matt Filippi struck out seven batters and only allowed one run on four hits in six innings.
Game two saw Bode drive in three runs on two hits, one of those hits being a double.
Thoma drove in two runs on two hits, while scoring three times.
On the mound, Thoma pitched a clean game. He struck out three batters and walked four. He allowed one run on three hits in five innings.
The sweep of Zimmerman improved the Flyers’ record to 5-7. They travel to Mora, Thursday, May 12, to face the Mustangs.
Patriots stay perfect
The USA Patriots remained undefeated after beating Browerville/Eagle Valley, 5-0, Tuesday, May 10.
Shane Lambrecht drove in two runs on one hit. Jeremy Mugg recorded two hits and scored once.
On the mound, Cooper Thieschafer struck out six batters and walked one, and only allowed four hits. Their next game is against Osakis at home, Thursday, May 12.
