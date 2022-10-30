The Royalton Royals football team hosted the Kimball Cubs, Saturday, Oct. 29, in round two of the Section 5AA Playoffs. Both teams struggled early on, but the Royals were able to pull ahead in the second half to earn a 22-0 win.
The first quarter saw both teams exchanging punts, but on the first play of the second quarter the Royals managed to break open the scoring.
Kimball had the ball at their own 25. The Cubs’ QB mishandled the snap, putting the ball on the ground and both the QB and running back tried to dive on the loose ball. The ball squirted free from both players and Jackson Psyck managed to scoop up the ball, and run 23 yards for the Royals’ first touchdown. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, but it gave the Royals a 6-0 lead at the start of the second quarter.
On the Royals next drive, they threatened to score again, thanks to a 11-yard run and a 46-yard run by Connor Carlson to put the Royals at the Cubs’ four yard line. Unfortunately, the Royals were held to -1 yards after Carlson’s big runs and the Cubs forced a turnover on downs, and keeping it a one score game.
With time winding down in the first half, the Cubs started at their own 15 and were working their way downfield. With 20 seconds left, the Royals defense had them held to a fourth and five at the Royals’ 36. The Cubs opted to go for it. The QB took the snap and rolled right. He tried to find his man on a crossing route but DB Will Gorecki stepped in front of the pass at the 20. Gorecki then weaved his way through the Cubs offense as he ran 55 yards before he was pushed out of bounds at the Cubs’ 25 yard line, with 6.2 seconds left on the clock. The Royals managed to get two plays off before the half. One was an incomplete pass, and the other a 16-yard catch by James Vannurden as the clock ran out, ending the half with the Royals up 6-0.
The Royals offense stepped up in the second half. On their second drive, at their own 44, the Royals ran a misdirection, faking the toss left to Carlson, and handing the ball off to Gorecki, who ran down the right sideline for 41 yards, down to the Cubs’ 16 yard line.
“It felt good, especially with it being my first carry of the game,” Gorecki said. “Just seeing that open space. I wanted to get into the endzone.”
Gorecki did end up finding the endzone a few plays later. He finished off the drive on an option play, taking the pitch from QB Drew Yourczek for a 4-yard TD. Gorecki punched in the 2-point conversion after his touchdown, giving the Royals a 14-0 lead with 2:18 left in the third.
Just three plays into the Cubs’ ensuing drive, the Royals senior Jackson Psyck strip-sacks the quarterback, and his brother Eli Psyck recovers the fumble at the Cubs’ 36 yard line.
After the success of the last misdirection to Gorecki, the Royals decided to try it again, and they had just as much success on the second attempt. Gorecki took the ball and, after seeing the Cubs defensive end set the edge, turned up field and broke the ankles of the safety, scoring his second touchdown of the day, a 31-yarder. Yourczek found Carlson wide open in the endzone for the 2-point conversion. The Royals held a 22-0 with 31 seconds left in the third.
The Royals defense did the rest, solidifying the win and sending themselves to the Section 5AA championship game.
The offense only recorded 193 total yards but that was in part to having short fields all game. Carlson racked up 106 yards on 18 carries, with a long of 47. Gorecki carried three times for 76 yards and two scores.
Defensively, the Royals allowed 248 yards, and held the Cubs to 4-of-16 on third downs and 3-of-7 on fourth downs. They had three turnovers, two fumbles and an INT, and held the Cubs’ offense to zero points.
“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Yourczek said. “Trying to make a statement in the Section and you get a shutout in the end.”
Head Coach Jamie Morford said that despite his team playing flat in the first half, they really adjusted in the second half to get the win over their opponent, starting with the misdirection to Gorecki.
“We were waiting and waiting because its a play you have to set up and we hadn’t run enough plays to set anything up,” Morford said. “Will likes Saturday playoff games. Last year he set the school record for 281 yards rushing in a game and he had a great game today.”
The Royals play Eden Valley-Waktins in the Section Championship Friday, Nov. 4.
“We’ve been there, we know them,” Morford said. “There is still a sour taste in our mouth from last year. The kids are already ready and they are amped up for it.”
