Royals’ QB Drew Yourczek sits in the pocket and throws to his receiver in Royalton’s shutout win over the Cubs. 

The Royalton Royals football team hosted the Kimball Cubs, Saturday, Oct. 29, in round two of the Section 5AA Playoffs. Both teams struggled early on, but the Royals were able to pull ahead in the second half to earn a 22-0 win.

The first quarter saw both teams exchanging punts, but on the first play of the second quarter the Royals managed to break open the scoring.

