james
Buy Now

James Vannurden leaps through the air as he sets a new personal record in the long jump in Tuesday’s meet. 

The Royalton Royals track team traveled to Pierz, Tuesday, May 2. Among five teams, the Royals boys placed third and the girls placed fourth.

Leading the way for the boys, in the field events, were the Vannurden boys, James and Max. The brothers finished with the top two jumps in the triple jump. James took first place with a three-leap combo that went for 39-00 3/4, and Max took second, with a jump that took him 36-11 from the board.

prokott
Buy Now

Claire Prokott finishes the 100 meter dash, running the distance in 13.59. Her time was good enough to put her eighth overall in the meet among 31 sprinters. 

Tags

Load comments