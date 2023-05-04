The Royalton Royals track team traveled to Pierz, Tuesday, May 2. Among five teams, the Royals boys placed third and the girls placed fourth.
Leading the way for the boys, in the field events, were the Vannurden boys, James and Max. The brothers finished with the top two jumps in the triple jump. James took first place with a three-leap combo that went for 39-00 3/4, and Max took second, with a jump that took him 36-11 from the board.
In the long jump, James broke his own personal record with a jump of 20-03 3/4. His PR put him almost a foot and a half above the rest of the jumpers. Max finished the long jump in sixth, with a jump of 17-11.
In the high jump, James cleared the bar at 6-0, which was enough to share first place with Pierz’s John Cheney. Max took fifth place, clearing the bar at 5-04.
In the mile, Lane Olson had the sixth best time. He finished in 5:32.00 and was less than a second from finishing in the top five. Olson also took sixth in the 3200. His time of 11:54.45 put him just under seven seconds from the top five and eight seconds from the top four.
Eli Psyck finished among the top five runners in the 400. Taking fourth place, Psyck ran the single lap in 58.86.
In the 800, Michael Zimmerman recorded the third fastest time. Zimmerman ran the two laps in 2:28.52 and was just three seconds out of first place.
The boys 4x400 squad finished second with a time of 4:02.60.
In the girls field events, Aurora Walberg took home the best performance in the high jump, beating out Pierz’s Ashley Kimman. Clearing the bar at 5-01, Walberg beat all other jumpers by three inches.
Mya Yourczek had the best triple jump performance. Taking the three-step jump, Yourczek went for 32-08, which was over a foot and a half farther than all other jumpers.
Haylie Wolbeck finished the long jump with the second farthest jump, being behind only Pierz’s Kimman. Wolbeck recorded a leap of 14-03 1/4. Just a few inches behind her, in fourth, was Claire Prokott, who finished with a jump of 13-10 1/2.
In the shot put, Abigail Roering took the top spot by over four feet, throwing the rock 33-09 1/2.
In the running events, Lydia Prokott and Walberg finished in the top five of the 100 meter dash. Prokott took home third, crossing the finish line at 13.09. Walberg was right at her heels, in fourth, finishing in 13.23.
In the 200, Walberg finished with the second fastest time, crossing the finish line after 27.70.
In the 4x100, the Royals relay squad took second place, crossing the finish line in 55.32.
Royalton’s next meet is Thursday, May 4, in Long Prairie.
