royals
Royals’ Will Gorecki outruns Pierz’s Kyle Winscher to the endzone to score on a 28-yard touchdown reception in Royalton’s 22-14 win over the Pioneers. 

The Royalton Royals hosted the Pierz Pioneers in the football game of the regular season, Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Royals got the home win to end the season on a high note, defeating the Pioneers 22-14.

The Royals got the ball first to open the game. They went to the air on first down, but the Pioneers’ Max Barclay got through the line to sack QB Drew Yourczek, giving the Pioneers some early momentum. The Pierz defense forced a three and out.

pierz
Pierz’s Jacob LeBlanc (25) follows his lead blocker, Logan Magney (76), during Wednesday’s game against the Royals. 

