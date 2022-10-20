The Royalton Royals hosted the Pierz Pioneers in the football game of the regular season, Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Royals got the home win to end the season on a high note, defeating the Pioneers 22-14.
The Royals got the ball first to open the game. They went to the air on first down, but the Pioneers’ Max Barclay got through the line to sack QB Drew Yourczek, giving the Pioneers some early momentum. The Pierz defense forced a three and out.
On the Pioneers’ ensuing drive, just two plays in, Reese Young took the handoff up the middle, but had the ball ripped from his hands by Royals LB Connor Carlson, swinging the momentum back to the Royals.
The Royals were unable to capitalize on the turnover, punting after three plays.
The Pioneers took over at their own 30 yard line following the punt. Relying on the ground game, they drove down the field chipping away at the Royals defense until they sat seven yards away from the endzone. Kirby Fischer finished the drive on the next play, a 6-yard TD run to put his team on the board. Fischer nailed the extra point, giving his team a 7-0 lead with 3:35 left in the first quarter.
The Royals attempted to strike back on their next drive, and got close. They started their drive at their own 31. Yourczek opened up the run game a bit more after keeping the ball on an option play and running for 24 yards, leaving several broken tackles in his wake. The offense finally found its groove, and was moving the ball down field, deep into Pioneers’ territory. The Pioneers defense managed to hold them to a fourth and six at the 20 yard line. The Royals went for the first down, with Yourczek rolling to his left, but the Pioneers were waiting for him. Yourczek tried to escape Barclay but Barclay managed to get just enough of the QB’s shoe to trip him up and force the turnover on downs.
The Royals finally got on the board halfway through the second quarter. They started the drive with good field position, at their own 47. They opened with a 16-yard screen pass to Carlson, who took the ball down to the Pioneers’ 37. Several plays later, Will Gorecki took the handoff at the 13, found a hole, and broke through to the second level. The defender went low, trying to sweep his legs out from under him, but Gorecki spun out of the tackle, stuck his hand to the ground to keep him upright, and scrambled the rest of the way to the endzone for a 12-yard score. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, but the Royals were on the board, down 7-6.
With time running down in the first half, the Pioneers tried to extend their lead. They found themselves on the Royals side of the 50, faced with a fourth and one. Unfortunately, the run up the middle was stuffed by the Royals defense, giving the ball back to the Royals with 1:47 left in the half.
The drive started with a 16-yard completion to Carson Popp who was able to get out of bounds to stop the clock. A few plays later, they faced a fourth and two situation at the Pioneers’ 34. QB Yourczek was able to draw a defender offsides with his hard count, giving the offense a free first down. Just a few plays later, Yourczek hit Gorecki on a crossing route for a 28-yard touchdown. Carlson scored the 2-point conversion to put his team up 14-7 going into the half.
Neither team was able to put up points in the third, but with time running out in the game, the Pioneers managed to pull together for a game tying drive.
They started at their own 40 yard line and drove all the way down to get a first and goal at the 10. The Royals defense managed to stop them inside the five, and again at the one yard line. The Pioneers tried to punch it in on third down at the one but were stuffed again, bringing up fourth down. It seemed that fourth time was the charm, as Kirby Fischer managed to bull his way through the defense, tying the game, 14-14, after making the PAT.
Unfortunately for the Pioneers, the Royals managed to score on their next drive, courtesy of Carlson, who gashed the defense for a 29-yard touchdown run. Carlson ran in the 2-point conversion, giving his team a 22-14 lead.
The Royals defense managed to hold off the Pioneers late game attempts to tie it up.
Offensively, the Royals recorded 216 total yards. Yourczek finished 4-for-12 for 60 yards and a TD pass. He also ran for 45 yards on 10 carries. Carlson led the team in rushing, with 95 yards and a score on 21 carries. Carlson also led the Royals in tackles, with eight total, followed by James Vannurden, who had six total.
For the Pioneers, they recorded 281 yards of offense, with 255 coming from the ground game. LeBlanc led his team with 110 yards on 20 carries and Fischer carried the ball 26 times for 83 yards and two scores.
The win puts the Royals’ regular season record at 6-2, while the Pioneers’ record falls to 6-3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.