The Royals football team suffered their first loss of the season on the road against Sauk Centre, Saturday, Sept. 24. They capped off the game scoring first, but were held scoreless the rest of the game as the Mainstreeters won 32-6.

The lone score for the Royals came on a Will Gorecki 7-yard run in the first quarter. A failed 2-point conversion put the score 6-0.

