The Royals football team suffered their first loss of the season on the road against Sauk Centre, Saturday, Sept. 24. They capped off the game scoring first, but were held scoreless the rest of the game as the Mainstreeters won 32-6.
The lone score for the Royals came on a Will Gorecki 7-yard run in the first quarter. A failed 2-point conversion put the score 6-0.
The Royals held their opponent to just one touchdown in the first half, but were trailing 7-6 following a 1-yard TD and successful conversion in the second.
The game got away from the Royals in the second half, with the Mainstreeters scoring 13 and 12 points in the third and fourth quarter to hand Royalton its first loss of the season.
Offensively, Drew Yourczek led his team in both passing and rushing. In the air, he completed 4-of-14 passes for 53 yards and a pick. On the ground he carried the ball 15 times for 81 yards. Connor Carlson was second in rushing for the Royals, with 19 carries for 77 yards. Gorecki finished with five carries for 37 yards. James Vannurden had one reception for 50 yards.
Defensively, the Royals held Sauk Centre to 258 total yards. They struggled to force punts, allowing the Mainstreeters to convert on seven of 12 third downs and convert on all three fourth down conversions.
Carlson recorded a team-high six tackles, with Vannurden recording four. Bryson Brezinka recorded four tackles as well as two assists and a TFL. Yourczek recorded two tackles and two TFLs.
The Royals fell to 3-1 on the season. They host Paynesville, Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.
