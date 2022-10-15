The Royals football team got the road win in Rockford, beating the Rockets 22-15, Friday, Oct. 14.
The first quarter saw zero points put up, but Connor Carlson scored early in the second on a 7-yard run to give the Royals a 6-0 lead. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.
The Rockets responded with a score of their own on the next drive. Alex Altmann scored on a 57-yard catch and run, putting his team up front after a successful PAT.
Royalton was able to regroup after the big play and retaliate with a solid drive that ended right before halftime. Will Gorecki scored on a 4-yard TD run and, after a successful 2-point conversion, gave his team a 14-7 lead at the half.
The Royals started the third quarter with another drive that ended in a 1-yard QB keeper by Drew Yourczek. Carlson punched in the extra two points and the Royals held a 22-7 lead.
In the fourth, the Rockets managed to shorten the lead to seven on another big TD reception by Altmann, this time for 27 yards. They converted the 2-point attempt, making it a one score game, 22-15.
The Royals defense managed to hold off the Rockets, notching their fourth win on the year. They held the Rockets offense to 224 yards, with 164 coming through the air. The defense was a brick wall on third and fourth downs, only allowing them to convert on 2-of-10 and 0-of-2, respectively. They forced three turnovers, two fumbles and a pick.
The Psyck brothers were a wrecking crew for their opponents. Jackson Psych recorded a team-high five solo tackles, two assists, two sacks and three TFLs. Eli Psyck matched his brother with two sacks, was second in tackles, with three, assists, with three, and TFLs, with two. Nathan Wagner and Ashton Brezinka also recorded a sack each. Bryson Brezinka recorded a pick and a fumble recovery and Gorecki recovered the other fumble.
Offensively, the Royals had 212 total yards, with the run game evenly spaced out between Carlson, Gorecki and Yourczek, with each athlete finding the endzone once. Carlson led the team in carries, with 24, and yards, with 91. Gorecki carried the ball 9 times for 57 yards and Yourczek carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards. Gorecki also caught three passes for 29 yards.
The Royals improve to 4-3 and take on Pierz at home, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.