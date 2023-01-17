achen
Royalton’s Joseph Achen (11) goes up and over multiple Upsala defenders for two points in Monday’s win over the Cardinals.

The Royalton boys basketball team gave their fans a great showing against Upsala, Monday, Jan. 16, when they easily defeated the Cardinals 72-37.

The Cardinals managed to get an early lead after a free throw by Aden Warga and a 3-pointer by Ryan Johnson to go up 4-0. However, the Royals weren’t fazed as they went on to score 16 unanswered points, taking advantage of multiple Cardinals mistakes.

Upsala’s Jack Primus (5) scores on a layup over multiple Royals defenders in Monday’s 72-37 loss. 

