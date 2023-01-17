The Royalton boys basketball team gave their fans a great showing against Upsala, Monday, Jan. 16, when they easily defeated the Cardinals 72-37.
The Cardinals managed to get an early lead after a free throw by Aden Warga and a 3-pointer by Ryan Johnson to go up 4-0. However, the Royals weren’t fazed as they went on to score 16 unanswered points, taking advantage of multiple Cardinals mistakes.
Connor Carlson started the Royals’ run with two free throws. After Carlson’s second free throw, the Royals’ defense immediately forced a turnover on the inbound pass and Ashton Brezinka scored on an easy 2-pointer, tying the game at 4-4.
Joseph Achen made two free throws to increase the Royals’ lead to 6-4. Jackson Psyck scored the next basket after stepping in front of a Cardinals pass, making an easy drive toward the basket for another two points. Carlson added two more points and Ryan Vannurden drilled a 3-pointer to make it a 14-4. Psyck made another 2-pointer before the Cardinals finally broke the Royals’ run.
Warga managed to break through the tough Royals’ defense for two points, making it a 16-6 game.
The Royals added three more points, and the Cardinals matched that with a 2-pointer from Bryce Westrich.
Turnovers plagued the Cardinals all game, leading to the Royals going on another run, scoring 12 points, increasing their lead to 31-8.
Royalton’s Cal Ollman scored five straight, hitting two twos and a free throw. Achen and Psyck followed it up with two 2-pointers and Ethan Albright added three more on a beautiful shot from outside the arc.
The Cardinals managed two more points on free throws by Jack Primus, putting the score 31-10.
However, the Cardinals were able to find some momentum before the half.
Down 44-12, Braedan Rene scored five points, starting with a 3-pointer. After another 2-pointer by the Cardinals, Rene scored his own 2-pointer on a drive to the basket. He then made two free throws to make it 44-19 before the half.
But it was the Royals who had the final score before the half, as Carlson drilled a three to go up 47-19.
The Royals carried their momentum into the second half, not letting the Cardinals mount a comeback. They outscored Upsala 25-18 to secure their fifth win of the season, improving to 5-5.
Achen led the Royals in points, scoring 15 on 6-of-8 shots and 2-of-2 free throws. He recorded six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Carlson finished with 13 points, hitting 3-of-5 threes and going 1-for-1 on twos. He also finished with six assists and five rebounds.
Warga and Rene finished with seven points each for the Cardinals. Warga scored two twos and three free throws, while Rene finished with a three and hitting 4-for-4 of his free throws.
The Cardinals’ struggles continue as their record fell to 2-9 on the season. They face Osakis at home, Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:15 p.m.
The 5-5 Royals face Staples-Motley at home, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.