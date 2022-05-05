The Royals softball team hosted a double header against Paynesville, Thursday, April 28. They split the games, winning the first 12-10 and losing the next, 14-5.
In the first game, Shelby Hovland was the winning pitcher, pitching in six innings.
Emma Kasella, Sofia Conrad, Callie Vannurden, and Josie Leinonen all hit doubles.
In the second game, Rachel Cekalla pitched 4.1 innings and Leinonen hit a double and Hannah Krueger hit a triple.
The Royals were 3-4 following the double header. They were hoping to finally get over .500 as they hosted Kimball in another double header, Monday, May 2.
The Royals showed out in front of their home crowd winning both games, the first, 16-6, and the second, 10-8.
The first inning of the first game saw the Cubs get on the board with one run. The Royals’ first at-bat was not good. Three batters took the plate and three batters struck out.
In the second inning, the Royals were able to get two quick outs, but a walk and a single put two Cubs runners on base. Another single drove in another run for the Cubs to increase their lead, 2-0. Kasella fielded a grounder and threw out the runner for the final out.
The Royals’ next at-bat was much better than their first. After being walked, Autumn Schoenrock stole second, and then third on a wild pitch. Conrad hit a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Schoenrock to tag up and cross home for the Royals’ first run on the day.
Later in the inning, with two outs and runners on first and second, Hovland hit a double past the infield to drive in another run to tie the game, 2-2. A pop fly would end the Royals’ at bat.
The Royals quickly ended the Cubs’ attempts to score any more runs with their next at-bat. A strike out and two pop flies caught by Kayla Sobiech and Vannurden.
The third inning is when the Royals really popped off. With runners on second and third, Vannurden hit a drive into the outfield to drive in two runs, giving them the lead, 4-2.
Right after, Paige Yourczek hit a bomb into center field that was dropped by the outfielder. Vannurden was able to score and Yourczek made it to third base, the score now 5-2.
Hovland hit a single to drive in another run. Krueger followed it up with a double into center field, driving in yet another run for the Royals, their fifth of the inning. It was then, that the Cubs finally got the third out to end the inning.
The Cubs managed to score four runs of their own in the next inning before Vannurden caught the final out.
Over the next two innings, the Royals truly dominated. In the fourth, Schoenrock hit a single, driving in two runs. Then, Conrad hit a single that turned into a double, thanks to an errant throw by the Cubs infield, that also allowed another run to score.
Hovland drove in another run to bring the score to 11-6. A wild pitch drove in another and, with the bases loaded, Cekalla was walked, allowing another run to score. The inning finally ended with the score, 13-6.
The Cubs, desperate to get any ground, were shut out again in the fifth, with two pop flies caught by Krueger and Cekalla, and a ground out fielded by Vannurden.
Three more runs in the fifth inning would put the Royals up 16-6, ending the game early. Hovland was the Royals winning pitcher.
The Royals had all the momentum going into the next game, but the Cubs put up a little more of a fight. The home team bent, but didn’t break, as they beat them again 10-8. Cekalla was the winning pitcher in the second game.
With the sweep over Kimball, the Royals improve to 5-4, finally getting over .500.
The next game for the Royals was against Maple Lake, Tuesday, May 3, but they lost 12-1. The Royals fell back to .500 with a record of 5-5. Their next game is against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Thursday, May 5.
