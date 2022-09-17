The Royalton football team starts the season 3-0 after a 22-6 win over the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers, Friday, Sept. 16.

The Royals jumped out to an early lead on a Jameson Klug 24-yard touchdown reception from QB Drew Yourczek. A successful 2-point conversion by James Vannurden put the Royals up 8-0.

Tags

Load comments