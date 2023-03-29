royals
Buy Now

In its first ever season, the Royals hope to show their skills on the green this season. Pictured are back row, (from left): Coach Ryan Marwitz, Mathew Hollenbeck, Jacob Ripka, Nathan Wagner, Connor Carlson, Ashton Brezinka, Kyler Panek, Jackson Psyck, John Golly, Ben Boyd and Coach Jeremy Albright. Middle row: Michael Quinlan, Nate Spencer, Nick Block, Reed Wanhala, Brock Starry, Wyatt Plumski, Hayden Schott, Kyle Swenson and Adam Meemken. Front row: Hannah Krueger, Brooke Meek, Chloe Piotrowski, Kendal Hagen, Mya Wolbeck, and Kayla Sobiech. Not pictured: Haylie Wolbeck, Joseph Achen, Logan Nundahl, Layton Lenarz, Boston Traut, Andrew Hayes, Spencer Novitzki.

In September, 2022, the Royalton school district approved the formation of a golf team, with its first season starting in just a few weeks. After a student interest survey and increased verbal expression calling for the formation of a Royals golf team, the students’ efforts paid off.

The biggest hurdle they had to overcome to get the team was the simple fact that Royalton doesn’t have a golf course, so finding a course for practices and meets would have been an issue. However, that didn’t stop those who desired a team from getting one and Royalton’s Athletic Director Anthony Neumann said that the team’s home course would be shared with Little Falls at the Little Falls Golf Course.

Tags

Load comments