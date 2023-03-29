In its first ever season, the Royals hope to show their skills on the green this season. Pictured are back row, (from left): Coach Ryan Marwitz, Mathew Hollenbeck, Jacob Ripka, Nathan Wagner, Connor Carlson, Ashton Brezinka, Kyler Panek, Jackson Psyck, John Golly, Ben Boyd and Coach Jeremy Albright. Middle row: Michael Quinlan, Nate Spencer, Nick Block, Reed Wanhala, Brock Starry, Wyatt Plumski, Hayden Schott, Kyle Swenson and Adam Meemken. Front row: Hannah Krueger, Brooke Meek, Chloe Piotrowski, Kendal Hagen, Mya Wolbeck, and Kayla Sobiech. Not pictured: Haylie Wolbeck, Joseph Achen, Logan Nundahl, Layton Lenarz, Boston Traut, Andrew Hayes, Spencer Novitzki.
In September, 2022, the Royalton school district approved the formation of a golf team, with its first season starting in just a few weeks. After a student interest survey and increased verbal expression calling for the formation of a Royals golf team, the students’ efforts paid off.
The biggest hurdle they had to overcome to get the team was the simple fact that Royalton doesn’t have a golf course, so finding a course for practices and meets would have been an issue. However, that didn’t stop those who desired a team from getting one and Royalton’s Athletic Director Anthony Neumann said that the team’s home course would be shared with Little Falls at the Little Falls Golf Course.
The students weren’t the only ones who were excited. Boys Basketball coach Jeremy Albright had also expressed his desire to form a golf team for the school, as he had a passion for the sport as well.
“I was excited,” Albright said. “I know when I first got hired here for basketball, I asked if they ever thought about a golf team. I know that there’s some kids that would be interested in joining it.”
Albright is set to coach the boys golf team, which so far consists of 24 golfers from grades 9-12. He has an extensive history with the sport, coaching for 22 years, including 13 as the head coach, for a separate program. Coaching the girls golf team, which so far consists of seven in grades 9-12, is Ryan Marwitz, who has also coached golf for other programs in the past. Marwitz was also excited to be a part of the newly formed golf team.
Marwitz joined the Royalton staff as a teacher 15 years ago but coached golf for a separate school district. Every so often, he would ask the Royalton school board about the possibility of a golf team, but for various reasons, he said, it never happened.
But now, with the news of the Royals finally getting a team, both coaches are ready to jump in and help the program get rolling.
Being handed the difficult task of leading a program in its inception is tough. Royalton will be competing against teams that already have a system and cohesion already established. However, both Albright and Marwitz are focusing on what they can control and getting the kids prepared for their first season.
“A lot of it is just building the fundamentals and building that swing and just trying to develop a little appreciation and joy for the game,” Marwitz said.
The coaches hope to field a competitive team, but the snowy and cold weather conditions are limiting them to indoor practices, which can hinder the growth of the athletes.
“With the way the weather’s been this spring, I don’t know if we’ll be able to get a lot of scores and figure out who our top six are,” Albright said. “It’s probably going to be a lot of rotation.”
Despite the weather and the struggles that ultimately come with the foundation of a brand new team, both Albright and Marwitz are excited to be a part of the Royalton golf team and hope to make some fireworks in year one. The boys’ first meet is April 19, at the Pine Golf Course and the girls first meet is April 21, at the Prairie View Community Golf Course.
