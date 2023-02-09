The Royalton Royals boys basketball team had a historic performance against the Maple Lake Irish, Thursday, Feb. 2, and they did it in front of their home crowd.

The Royals, in their best offensive performance in school history, defeated the Irish 100-40, setting a school record for most points scored in a game and also the most 3-pointers made in a game, with 18. They also had 13 players get into the scoring column.

