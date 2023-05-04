The Royalton boys golf team performed in its first ever meet, Thursday, April 27, at Kimball. The team finished last among six teams, with a stroke count of 214, but the rain poured all day, likely affecting the team’s first performance.
Reed Wanhala finished as the top Royals golfer, scoring a 46. Not to far behind was Adam Meemken, who finished with 52 strokes. Kyle Swenson recorded a 57 and Ben Boyd a 59.
John Golly and Nathan Spencer rounded out the Royalton golfers, with each of them recording a 66.
Their next meet was Saturday, April 29, in Staples. They placed last again, but the coaches said they could see improvement in the golfers.
Wanhala finished in first for Royalton again in the 18-hole meet, recording an 81. Matthew Hollenbeck finished with a 106 and right behind him, tying with 107 strokes were Spencer and Swenson.
Golly recorded a 121 and Meemken rounded out the Royals with 128 total strokes.
Royalton’s next meet was in Atwater, at the Island Pine Golf Club, Tuesday, May 2. The struggles continued as they finished in last once more, recording 225 total strokes. It was a windy day that seemed to affect the new Royals’ team.
Wanhala finished at the top of the Royals’ scoreboard once more, recording a 50. Hollenbeck finished the meet with a 57 and Block finished with a 58.
Joseph Achen recorded a 60 in his first meet. Swenson finished with a 63 and Boyd rounded out Royalton with a 64.
“We are making strides for being a first year program,” said boys Head Coach Jeremy Albright. “We haven’t even been able to practice on a golf course or driving range yet, so I’m expecting that once we get to actually sneak some practice in, the improvements will be even better.”
Albright also said it would be great for the coaches to see the golfers practice outside as they haven’t been able to narrow in on the team’s top golfers. He looks forward to seeing who takes those roles and praises the team as a whole for how they’ve been handling their first season amidst such harsh weather conditions.
“I’m so proud of our boys for taking on so much in a weird weather season.” Albright said.
Royalton’s next meet is in Paynesville, Monday, May 8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.