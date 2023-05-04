royals golf

Pictured (from left): Royalton’s golfers Ben Boyd, Reed Wanhala, Kyle Swenson, John Golly, Nathan Spencer, Hayden Schott and Adam Meemken after their first week of meets. 

The Royalton boys golf team performed in its first ever meet, Thursday, April 27, at Kimball. The team finished last among six teams, with a stroke count of 214, but the rain poured all day, likely affecting the team’s first performance.

Reed Wanhala finished as the top Royals golfer, scoring a 46. Not to far behind was Adam Meemken, who finished with 52 strokes. Kyle Swenson recorded a 57 and Ben Boyd a 59.

