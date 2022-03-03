The Bulldogs faced off against Bertha-Hewitt, Thursday, Feb. 24, coming away with a narrow victory, 59-57.
Lucas Miller was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs, with 18 points on 8-of-19 field goals. He also recorded nine total rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Nicholas Mettler was second with 15 total points on 6-of-13 field goals, while also recording eight rebounds.
Cooper Thieschafer was a close third in points with 14, sinking 6-of-17 shots. He also tallied eight rebounds and a steal.
The Bulldogs looked to build off of that win against St. John’s Prep, Monday Feb. 28, and they did.
The Bulldogs bested the Johnnies on their own court, winning 73-68.
Mettler was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer in this game, scoring 22 points on 10-of-17 shots, all of them coming within the arc. Mettler also lead the team in rebounds with 16.
Miller had himself a good game as well, scoring 16 points on 6-of-12 shots, shooting 3-of-6 on 2-pointers and 3-pointers. Miller also recorded three rebounds and four assists.
The Bulldogs looked to make it three in a row as they traveled to Osakis Monday, Feb. 28, but they fell hard, losing 77-42.
The loss to Osakis dropped Swanville to 11-9 on the season, 4-6 in the conference.
As the season nears its end, Swanville hoped to get on another winning streak before the start of the postseason, as they took on Rothsy, Tuesday, March 1.
Swanville continued its win streak, beating the Tigers, 77-64.
Mettler was on fire, scoring 34 of the Bulldogs 77 points, or nearly 45% of the total points.
Mettler went an impressive 15-of-18 on his field goals, 83%, and had 20 total rebounds.
Miller had himself a game as well, scoring 19 points for the Bulldogs, shooting 7-of-17, and recorded two steals, an assist, and a rebound.
Swanville hoped to make it two in a row, as they traveled to Verndale, Thursday, March 3.
Royals end 0-3
Royalton faced off against Kimball Thursday, Feb. 24, but lost a close one, 44-42.
Royalton started out hot, with Zach Ellerbusch and Tyler Swenson both sinking 3-pointers to start the game 6-0.
But the Cubs quickly closed the gap and took the lead.
The Royals found themselves in a hole early in the second half, down 24-15. They slowly started to narrow the lead and with the game winding down, Connor Carlson made a 3-pointer to make it a 38-36 game, Cubs leading.
After the Cubs scored two points, Carlson made a steal and drove to the basket to put two more points on the board for the Royals.
The Royals were unable to retake the lead in the final seconds, as they were handed their second consecutive loss.
With the loss, the Royals drop to 12-12 on the season, and 7-6 in the conference.
They traveled to Eden Valley-Watkins, Tuesday, March 1, and hoped to take down the conference rival on their own court, but were unable to close the season with a win, losing 78-53.
The Royals were unable to score hardly any points in the first half, finding themselves down 40-19 going into the second half.
The Royals had a better second half, but failed to climb out of the hole.
Royalton ends the season 12-13, putting them under .500 on the year.
