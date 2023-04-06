The Royals boys basketball team includes (from left): Aaron Kloss, Nick Block, Jake Albright, Braedon Hansen, Joseph Achen, Kyle Swenson, Jonah Schneider, Reed Wanhala, Ashton Brezinka, Ben Boyd, Logan Pesta, Cal Ollman, Ethan Albright, Bryson Brezinka, Connor Carlson, Jackson Psyck and Ryan Vannurden. Not pictured: Will Ward
With another season of Royalton boys basketball officially in the books, the team once again honored its players with an end of the year banquet serving a potluck in the Cafetorium in the high school, Monday, April 3.
Among the food and celebratory conversations, the players also received their season awards, as voted by the players and coaches. The player voted awards were Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Most Valuable Player, and the Most Improved Player. The players also voted for next season’s team captains.
Connor Carlson won the OPotY award, Joseph Achen won both the DPotY and the MVP awards and winning the MIP Award was Ethan Albright. The nominated captains for the 2023-24 season were Cal Ollman, Logan Pesta and Ben Boyd.
The coaches voted on the two other awards, that being the Most Dedicated Player and the Royal Award. Reed Wanhala was given the Most Dedicated award and the Royal Award was given to two players, Ashton and Bryson Brezinka.
After the awards, the coaches also announced numerous other awards given, including those who earned a spot on the All-Conference and All-Section teams. Achen made the first team All-Conference, and Carlson and Jackson Psyck both made second team All-Conference. Achen, Carlson and Psyck all made the Academic All-Conference team as well. Achen also earned a spot on the Section 6AA All-Section team.
The Royals letterwinners were Achen, Ashton Brezinka, Bryson Brezinka, Carlson, Psyck, Ollman, Pesta, Ryan Vannurden, Boyd and Albright.
The coaches also gave a big “thank you” to all of the parents, fans, and players for a fun season and expressed how much they appreciate the overwhelming local support for the team.
