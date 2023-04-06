royals

The Royals boys basketball team includes (from left): Aaron Kloss, Nick Block, Jake Albright, Braedon Hansen, Joseph Achen, Kyle Swenson, Jonah Schneider, Reed Wanhala, Ashton Brezinka, Ben Boyd, Logan Pesta, Cal Ollman, Ethan Albright, Bryson Brezinka, Connor Carlson, Jackson Psyck and Ryan Vannurden. Not pictured: Will Ward

With another season of Royalton boys basketball officially in the books, the team once again honored its players with an end of the year banquet serving a potluck in the Cafetorium in the high school, Monday, April 3.

Among the food and celebratory conversations, the players also received their season awards, as voted by the players and coaches. The player voted awards were Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Most Valuable Player, and the Most Improved Player. The players also voted for next season’s team captains.

