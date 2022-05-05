The Royalton track and field team traveled to Sauk Centre, Thursday, April 28, and both the boys and girls placed fifth out of eight teams.
Despite not placing very well in the meet as a whole, many of the athletes set personal records in the meet.
James Vannurden won the high jump, clearing a height of 5’ 10”, which was his personal record. Vannurden also tied for first in the long jump, with a distance of 18’ 10”, another personal record. In the triple jump, Vannurden placed second, jumping 39’ 9 1/4”, just a few inches behind the first place finisher. His triple jump was also a personal record.
Connor Carlson ran the 400 meter dash in 54.61, over 1.5 seconds faster than everyone else. His time was his fastest time in that event all season.
The Royalton 4x200 relay team, consisting of Zach Ellerbusch, Vannurden, Jackson Psyck, and Carlson placed second with a time of 1:40.53.
In the girls events, Aurora Walberg set some personal records as well. In the 300 meter hurdles, she finished second with a time of 49.37, her fastest ever. Walberg was just .06 seconds out of first place. She also PR’ed in the high jump, clearing 5’0, tying for first place.
Mya Yourczek set her season record in the shot put, throwing the rock for 32’ 6 1/4”. Her throw was good enough to land her in first place by nearly two feet. She also set a personal record in the triple jump, with a distance of 33’ 11”, placing first in that event as well.
The Royals went on the road again to Holdingford, Tuesday, May 3.
Carlson ran his fastest time in the 400, with a time of 53.22, a new personal record. He finished second behind Graham Zeuhlke from Annandale, who finished in 51.49.
Vannurden placed first in the high jump again, this time clearing 5’ 8”. He also finished second in the triple jump, traveling a distance of 36’ 9 1/2”.
Royalton’s 4x200 boys relay team finished in second place, with a time of 1:38.04.
Walberg broke another personal record in the 400, finishing first, with a time of 1:03.24.
Yourczek was the best triple jumper for the girls, with a distance of 34 feet. In addition to beating everyone else by over two and a half feet, she also set a new personal record.
Yourczek PR’ed in the shot put, placing first and throwing for 34’ 6”.
The 4x100 girls relay team placed second, with a time of 54.18, just .27 seconds behind first place.
The Royals travel to Long Prairie for their next meet, Thursday, May 5.
