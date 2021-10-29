The CMC Championship cross-country meet took place at the Koronis Hills golf course in Paynesville.
Area schools to qualify in the championship event were the Royalton Royals and the Holdingford Huskers.
The main events of the evening were both the men’s and women’s 5,000 meters varsity race.
In the women’s bracket, Holdingford took third place with an overall team score of 78, while Royalton took sixth with an overall team score of 136.
Making the top 24 runners were Royalton eighth-grader Abigail Roering who came in 24th with a time of 25:11.12.
Next was Holdingford sophomore Lorraine Mrosla with a time of 24:50.19, good for 23rd.
Holdingford senior Rebecca Lampert came in 22nd, with a time of 24:27.93.
Holdingford sophomore Alyssa Young finished in 21st place, with a race time of 24:24.42.
Holdingford senior Brea Worlie came in 19th place, with a race time of 23:40.81.
Holdingford junior Marissa Hartung came in 16th place, with 23:28.46.
Next was Holdingford seventh-grader, Olivia Klasin, who finished in 15th place, with an overall time of 23:21.73.
Coming in seventh, was Holdingford eighth-grader Loretta Mrosla, who finished with a stellar time of 21:47.05
Coming in second place, just behind the winner was Royalton senior Erin Borash, who finished with an outstanding time of 21:17.67.
In the men’s bracket 5,000 meters varsity race, Holdingford finished in second place with an overall team score of 62.
Royalton finished in fourth with an overall team score of 103.
Cracking the top 24 was Royalton sophomore Adon Ripple, who finished with a score time of 20:23.65.
Holdingford freshman Nick Guthrie finished his day in 22nd place, with a time of 20:13.69.
Teammate and Holdingford junior CJ Clear finished in 21st place, with a time of 20:12.64.
Coming in just before Clear was teammate and Holdingford senior Cole Clear who finished with a time of 20:06.67, good for 20th place.
Finishing in 19th, was Royalton freshman Lane Olson, with a time of 20:01.92 in the men’s event.
Coming in 17th, was Royals teammate Marcus Hayes, with a time of 19:19.88.
This was bested by Royalton senior Jacob Leibold, who had a finishing time of 18:54.21.
Cracking the top 10 were three Holdingford Huskers.
Sophomore Joseph Guthrie finished in eighth place, with a time of 18:22.84.
Sophomore Aiden Pellet finished in seventh, with a time of 18:21.62.
Seventh-grader Dawson Hofer completed the event with a great time of 18:19.21, finishing in seventh place in the varsity race to close out the 2021 championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.