Students and young children have made some big adjustments since schools were closed and stay at home orders were put in place in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
So far, Little Falls Schools student support services said most students and parents have expressed concerns related to distance learning. However, as time goes on they’re preparing to help students experiencing distress related to the pandemic, and social connection is an important part of that.
Teachers and school support staff are sending home newsletters, posting video announcements on Facebook, recording themselves reading books, making phone calls and even arranging video calls with students’ friend groups, all in an effort to make school at home seem a little more normal.
Lindbergh Elementary School Social Worker, Laura DeChaine, said that all of the support staff is involved with the meal prep and delivery of school meals, and they try to connect with students on the bus route.
“We’ll take turns traveling on the buses and that’s a time where we can often see kids and just give them a big greeting and you know a “We miss you,” and that’s a connection too. A face to face connection daily,” she said.
Recently, the staff on the bus have been handing students “hug rocks” painted and decorated by whoever wants to contribute, DeChaine said. Not only does it put a smile on a student’s face, DeChaine said it’s stress relieving for her to paint them as well.
Since personal interaction is limited, teachers and staff are connecting with students through Zoom, an app for video calling, which students can use on their school issued devices.
“I think kids are really missing their friends and I hear that a lot. I think teachers are trying to connect to them in different ways using social distancing, really encouraging them to reach out to each other using Zoom or using FaceTime,” said Anita Larsen, social worker for Lincoln and Dr. S. G. Knight Elementary schools.
Children in kindergarten through fourth grade don’t have school issued technology, Larsen said. So it can be helpful for a parent to share announcements and video connections on their personal device, as well as letting a student video call their school mates. Larsen said students also enjoy walking by the school with their parents to read the “We miss you” messages in the windows.
Even with all the efforts to connect to students, with teachers reaching out daily or at least weekly to students, doing their best to work with all students’ needs, Larsen said they may need more. If a teacher and a parent can’t help a student academically or think there may be another issue, they will reach out to the student’s social worker who can provide some guidance.
“I think one of the things we talk a lot about is the routine and the structure that needs to be at home … Do they need a visual schedule? Would that be helpful? I’ve had teachers create visual schedules for kids,” Larsen said.
A schedule can alleviate some stress for the parent as well, she said. Larsen gave an example of a schedule with a 20 minute work time and 10 minute play time rotation for subjects like math and reading.
As a parent of four, Jessica Janski, a social worker at the Little Falls Community Middle School (LFCMS), said at first she stuck to a rigid schedule at home, similar to a standard school day, but soon realized that flexibility and adjustments are necessary for a successful distance learning experience.
“It’s going to work differently for everyone and even if what you think is working if it doesn’t start to work for whatever reason that it’s OK to monitor and adjust as needed so I think that’s been huge for me anyway just noticing what my kids need,” she said.
It’s important to let students take a break and adjust their schedule to what suits them and their family the best, she said. Some students may only be working in the evening when a parent is home from work to help them, and that’s OK.
Managing a new learning environment and working on assignments from home can be stressful, DeChaine said. So she suggests, along with a manageable schedule, to remember to exercise, spend time outdoors and do activities as a family, which can encourage social connections and decrease stress.
Since both parents and students may have stress and anxiety related to grades and graduation, Michelle Brekken, also a social worker at LFCMS said the district is working with students and making every effort to see them succeed academically.
“Our message to parents is do the very best you can, but we recognize this is a very hard time for everybody. Academics are important but be OK with your students doing the best that they can,” she said.
Larsen agreed.
“We know this is challenging and we want to be there. All they have to do is make a call to somebody and let us know what’s going on and we will work with them,” she said.
The student services team anticipates more students will experience increased anxiety, stress, fear and loneliness as stay at home rogers continue to be extended. Focus on concerns related to distance learning may be shifted to addressing the mental health impacts of COVID-19.
When answering questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, Larsen stressed the importance of using age appropriate material when consoling a child’s anxiety related to the pandemic.
While using facts and simple answers is important, reassurance that things will be okay is vital for a child as well.
For an elementary aged child or younger, Larsen noted the importance of calmly addressing a child’s fears and reassuring them that adults will keep them safe and cared for. Also being patient with children as they may become more irritable due to stress or anxiety, which may be alleviated by shielding them from excessive media exposure and other unnecessary distressing information.
“Answer their questions in a factual way, but don’t give them more information than they are asking for; don’t get really complex and intense for an elementary child,” said Larsen.
She reiterated the importance of maintaining a routine for school, meals and bedtime and teaching children proper hand washing techniques which can also be used as practice for the ABCs.
Although parents may normally be hesitant to increase their child’s screen time, Brekken said middle school students stay most connected to friends through text and video call, and connections are important at this time to decrease feelings of isolation.
“Loneliness is setting in a little bit even if they have that social media. I think they miss that personal face to face connection that’s so important for middle schoolers,” Janski said.
Brekken added that keeping things positive and reminding young students that there are adults working on solutions can help kids if things seem bleak to them.
High schoolers, especially seniors, may be experiencing grief more than anything as school events like prom, graduation and spring sports are canceled left and right.
“To acknowledge some of those losses and milestones that they may have had and may be reaching this year. It’s important to let them talk about that and to express how they are feeling about that because that’s a big deal for kids,” said Becky Abbott, a social worker at Little Falls Community High School.
For all ages, empathy and acknowledgment of feelings is vital for a student to feel support from their family.
“Those empathetic responses, saying, ‘This must be so difficult and even devastating for you.’ Just getting them to talk about how they are feeling what they’re experiencing, validating their feelings is so important,” Janski added.
Adults should acknowledge their own feelings about the situation too, she said, and take time to address those as well.
“I think a big thing for all of us as adults is to check ourselves first on how we are functioning. We need to be taking care of ourselves, taking some breaks so that we’re there and our anxiety does not lead into the child’s anxiety, which is easier said than done,” she said.
For families as a whole, Abbott reiterated the importance of basic self care. She suggested trying to eat healthy, exercise, spend time outside and planning family activities to stay healthy inside and out.
“We’re in week four right now, so we’re starting to feel a lot more of that stress from students feeling overwhelmed. And again the message is you have to take care of you, cause if you don’t take care of you the rest of the stuff isn’t going to work either,” Abbott said.
