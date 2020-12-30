Once again the Little Falls Rotary Club donated student dictionaries to third graders in Morrison County. The dictionaries not only include definitions of words, but also other educational information. Since the Little Falls Rotary started this project it has donated over 5,600 dictionaries. Pictured are Nick Klug, left, principal in Upsala, and Rotarian Kathy Birchem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.