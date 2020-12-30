Rotary donation
Submitted photo

Once again the Little Falls Rotary Club donated student dictionaries to third graders in Morrison County. The dictionaries not only include definitions of words, but also other educational information. Since the Little Falls Rotary started this project it has donated over 5,600 dictionaries. Pictured are Nick Klug, left, principal in Upsala, and Rotarian Kathy Birchem.

Load comments