Kaci Lee Rosekrans, 30, Pierz, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for third degree sale of drugs schedule 1, 2 or 3, but not narcotic 1 or 2 to a person under age 18 in Morrison County District Court, Dec. 11.

Rosekrans was given credit for three days time served, and was fined $200. A fifth degree possession charge was dismissed as a part of a plea deal.

The charges stem from July 6 and July 7 incidents, when officers made arrests for illegal drug possession and reportedly pinpointed the source of sale to Rosekrans’ home.

Officers went to the residence the evening of July 7 and asked Rosekrans and another person to leave the home so it could be secured while a warrant was obtained and executed.

After being Mirandized, Rosekrans admitted to selling marijuana on separate occasions.

During the search, officers allegedly found 387.77 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of marijuana wax and a total of $3,603.

