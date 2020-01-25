Branden Andrew Sehlstrom, was given a stay of adjudication on a felony fifth degree drug possession charge in Morrison County District Court Wednesday.
He was also convicted of carrying a handgun in a public place without a permit.
The charge stems from a June 11 incident, when a Minnesota State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle pass them on Highway 10 near Motley at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle entered Motley’s 30 miles per hour speed zone traveling at 34 miles per hour. The registered owner’s license came back as revoked. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Sehlstrom.
Both Sehlstrom and a passenger exhibited signs of recent cannabis use and the trooper smelled marijuana.
The trooper’s K9 indicated toward the center console and trunk of the vehicle.
The trooper found THC wax and a marijuana grinder in the center console.
Under a seat, the trooper found a .45 caliber pistol with two loaded magazines.
In the trunk, the trooper found marijuana weighing 1,040 grams with packaging.
Sehlstrom said he sells marijuana and was carrying the pistol for his protection.
For the felony charge, he was sentenced to 30 days of local confinement and was given credit for three days served.
The court allowed him to participate in work release or the Sentence to Serve program.
Sehlstrom was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation and was fined $200.
